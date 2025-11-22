Kidnap Students: Niger NASS Caucus Wants Coordinated, Sustained Military Action

The National Assembly Niger State Caucus has said the security situation requires decisive, coordinated, and sustained action at all levels of government.

The caucus, in a statement signed by all the 13 lawmakers, condemned the kidnapping of students, pupils and staff of St. Mary’s School and called for their immediate rescue.

They include Sen. Mohammed Sani Musa, Sen. Abubakar Sani Bello, Sen. Peter A. Jiya, Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba, Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau, Hon. Abdullahi Mamudu, Hon Saidu Musa Abdullahi and Hon. Jafaru Mohammed, Hon Yusuf Kure Baraje, Hon Joshua Audu Gana, Hon. Ismaila Musa Modibbo, Hon Adamu Tanko and Hon. Abubakar Abdu Buba.

The lawmakers said addressing the security problem requires “​Enhanced military and security deployment across flashpoints in Niger State, especially border communities like Agwara.

“Strengthened intelligence gathering and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent and counter attacks. Improved inter-agency collaboration and support for community-based security initiatives.

“Greater federal government intervention to reinforce the efforts of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the Niger State Government in restoring peace and safety”

The caucus expressed deep concern and profound sorrow over the unfortunate kidnapping of students of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Agwara Local Government Area by armed terrorists saying, “This tragic incident is another painful reminder of the severe security challenges confronting our state and our nation.

“We stand in full solidarity with His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the people of Agwara LGA, the affected families, and the entire citizenry of Niger State at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent children, their parents, teachers, and the entire community traumatised by this senseless act.

“As representatives of the good people of Niger State in the Senate and House of Representatives, we strongly condemn this criminal attack and reaffirm our collective resolve to work with security agencies and all relevant authorities to ensure the safe and immediate rescue of the abducted students. No child or community in Niger State should be left at the mercy of terror.

“The incident in Agwara LGA underscores the worsening insecurity plaguing Niger State and many parts of Northern Nigeria. From bandit attacks and mass kidnappings to terrorism and communal violence, the rising wave of insecurity has continued to endanger lives, disrupt livelihoods, and destabilize communities.

“As the Niger State Caucus in the National Assembly, we remain fully committed to engaging the federal government and security institutions to prioritise Niger State.

“Advocating for increased funding, personnel, and operational capacity for security agencies.

“Advancing legislative reforms that strengthen Nigeria’s overall security framework and ensuring that the safety of our people remains at the forefront of national discourse.

“We call on our constituents to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of ongoing rescue operations. We urge security agencies to intensify their efforts to secure the safe return of the students and bring the perpetrators to justice”