Kidnap Kingpin Killed, Other Gang Members Arrested In Kwara

On Tuesday, local vigilantes reportedly killed the suspected leader of a kidnapping gang while raiding its hideout in the Elerinjare axis of the Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State.

New Telegraph reports that the vigilante team also nabbed five members of the kidnapping syndicate who are said to have planned the crime that took place in the town two weeks ago.

Pastor Johnson Ajiboye, whose wife, Mrs Bola Ajiboye, was kidnapped from her home in Elerinjare and eventually released after paying a N1 million ransom and food to the kidnappers, guided the vigilante team to the suspected kidnappers’ hideaway.

However, things turned out differently when Pastor Oladipo, who went to give the ransom, was also taken by the abductors; Mrs Bola Ajiboye, on the other hand, was freed.

The kidnappers also demanded N5m ransom for the release of Pastor Oladipo.

However, on Tuesday, a vigilante team burst into the suspected kidnappers’ hideout and engaged the putative kingpin in combat, neutralising him while arresting at least five others.

According to reports, Pastor Johnson and Pastor Oladipo guided the vigilante team to the alleged kidnappers’ hiding place, where they engaged in an altercation that ultimately led to the arrest of five other gang members.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on the phone in Ilorin on Tuesday, but explained that, “I am still expecting a detailed report to ascertain whether the suspects were actually the masterminds of the Elerinjare kidnapping incident.”