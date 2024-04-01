Kidnap: I Don’t Wish My Enemy To Go Through My Experience – Aziegbemi

The Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Anthony Aziegbemi, has said he doesn’t wish anyone to go through the ordeal he suffered at the hands of kidnappers.

Aziegbemi stated this on Sunday evening when the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu paid him a visit at his residence.

Recall that gunmen kidnapped Aziegbemi close to his house on March 15 at about 11 pm on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State.

Aziegbemi was coming from a meeting at the Edo State Government House and was going home in his vehicle when was waylaid and kidnapped.

He was released after spending 11 days in the kidnappers’ den and arrived at his home at about 3 am last Tuesday to the waiting arms of family members who had kept vigil for his safety throughout his ordeal.

“The kidnappers were said to have asked for N500 million ransom but it was not clear if the money was paid before his release.

Aziegbemi told Shaibu and members of his entourage that he faced difficult moments at the hands of his abductors.

Still shocked as a result of the ordeal, he noted that he would not wish anyone, even his worst enemies, to go through the ordeal he had in the kidnappers’ den, recounting the trauma and fears he endured during his captivity.

He said: “I don’t wish anyone, even my worst enemies, to go through the ordeal I went through in the kidnappers’ den. The experience was traumatizing and again, I don’t wish that for anyone.

The deputy governor who disclosed that he had a personal bond with the Aziegbemis, was full of excitement while expressing joy on his safe return.

He said, “We came to celebrate Easter with our chairman and also thank God for his safe return home from the den of kidnappers. Don’t forget I am the godfather to Aziegbemi’s twin babies which shows I have a personal bond with the Aziegbemis