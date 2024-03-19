Kidnap: How Safe Are Nigerian Schools?

INSECURITY The unabated challenges of insecurity in schools across the country, resulting in abduction of students and teachers for ransom by prowling bandits, is a threat to education development, raising concern among parents, KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports

Nigerian education, especially primary and secondary level is under siege following invasion of schools and kidnapping of pupils/students and teachers by the prowling terrorist groups, threatening the system. The alarming upsurge of insecurity in schools across the country, particularly in some states in the North with the attendant impact, especially the increasing figure of out-of-school children has continued to elicit national outrage in view of its threat to enrolment and delivery of quality education.

Unfortunately, the recent kidnapping of students and teachers by bandits in Kaduna and Sokoto states, is coming barely 10 years after Boko Haram insurgents in April 2014, attacked and kidnapped 276 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State. Against the backdrop of the incessant kidnapping and invasion of schools and its impact on the children’s education, UNICEF in one of its reports and statistics put the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria at about 20.5 million children, the highest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

However, the seemingly attacks on schools, abduction and killing of students and their teachers, which again resurfaced in the last three month, has raised more concern and put more challenges on the government at all levels on the need to ensure security and safety in schools across the country. Worried by the trend, , which has been described as unacceptable, Nigerians and critical stakeholders, including the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Amnesty International (AI), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the National Assembly, as well as parents of affected students, have jointly condemned the attacks and abduction, and asked the government to rescue the children and their teachers without delay.

Attacks

Barely two weeks ago, gunmen, in what education pundits and stakeholders described as a “renewed wave of attacks unleashed on schools,” invaded Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and reportedly abducted over 280 students and teachers at a sweep. The tragic incident of Thursday, March 7, 2014, which left much to be imagined, has since put the fate of the children at jeopardy with the abductors demanding N1 billion before their release.

It was gathered that following insecurity threats in the council area, the state government was said to have relocated the secondary school to the primary school premises in order to secure the students. Kuriga, a sleepy community of about a two-and-a-half-hour journey from Kaduna, the state capital, shares a boundary with Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, one of the hotbeds of banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the North. Recounting the ordeal, Sani Abdullahi, a teacher in the secondary school, who lamented the attack on the schools, recalled that about 280 pupils and teachers were whisked away by the bandits.

It was gathered that 187 students were kidnapped at GSS, Kuriga, while in the primary school, some 125 pupils were initially abducted, but 25 of them escaped and have since returned home. The incident, which was said to have happened around 8am shortly after morning assembly, also led to the abduction of the head teacher, and some other staff members by the hoodlums.

But, more pathetic is the case of one of the pupils, simply identified as Ahmed, who was not that lucky as he reportedly died while receiving treatment at the Birnin-Gwari General Hospital following the gunshot wounds he sustained during their abduction. Stakeholders, who bemoaned the development, however, wondered how such numbers of students could be whisked away at a sweep, despite a military formation located close to where the incident occurred at Kuriga 1 near the troubled Birnin Gwari in Chikun LGA.

Regrettably, when the dust raised by the Kaduna school abduction was yet to settle, the bandits unleashed terror on Gidan Bakuso area of Gada Local Government Area in Sokoto State and kidnapped no fewer than 15 Tsangaya students. The attack on the school was said to have been carried out by the insurgents about 1am on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the school premises.

In fact, the Sokoto incident occurred barely 24 hours after insurgents abducted over 200 internally displaced women and children in Borno State. The Borno incident, which occurred at Ngala, the Headquarters of Gambarou Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, took place while the women and children were fetching firewood in the bush.

Government

Faced with the development that has put education and safety of children under constant threats, the Federal Government has repeatedly assured parents of the abducted students and the entire nation that the children would be rescued from their abductors safely. Towards this end, the government has therefore directed the Service Chiefs and all security agencies to ensure the rescue of the students and teachers who are still being held and languishing in the captivity of their abductors.

Speaking on his administration’s efforts, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, who had visited the community with other senior government officials and heads of security agencies in the state, also assured the people of the state that those abducted by the bloodthirsty bandits would return unhurt. This was as he noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and that security operatives had already swung into action in search of the abducted pupils. However, President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government condemned the series of abductions in Kaduna, Sokoto and Borno, respectively, and directed security agencies to ensure the rescue of the victims without delay.

Meanwhile, despite the ransom demanded by the kidnappers for the release of their captives, the Federal Government has insisted that no ransom would be paid to the terrorists for the rescue of the students and their teachers. The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, while stating the position of the President on the issue, said that President Tinubu’s position on the kidnappings in Kuriga was that security forces should secure the hostages’ release without any ransom.

But, as part of efforts to frontally tackle the menace of insecurity, resulting in the kidnapping and killing of students and their teachers, as well as to address the rising figure of out-of-school children, the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement in collaboration with Zamfara State Government, recently flagged-off Academic Community Security Retreat (an unconventional approach to complement Safe School Initiative of Government at all levels) at Zamfara State.

With rising concern for the spate of insecurity in schools, and the need to safeguard schools nationwide and nip the challenges in the bud, the retreat was organised, among other aims, to provide a platform for open dialogue and brainstorming sessions for the government, academia and security agencies to work together to develop a comprehensive security strategy and roadmap for Nigerian institutions.

The objectives of the initiative is to develop and drive effective communication channels to report incidents and promote a sense of community vigilance, as well as identifying and addressing the root causes of crime in surrounding areas. Towards achieving the objectives, school proprietors and administrators were urged to always promote the culture of safety within the academic community and environment.

Flagging-off the Zamfara State Academic Community Security Retreat 2024 at the SUBEB Office in Gusau on March 5, 2024, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Students Engagement, Mr Sunday Asefon, expressed the President’s gratitude to the participants for their dedication to the future of our dear nation. According to him, the retreat was not just to acknowledge efforts towards shaping the future of the younger generation in our respective institutions, but also to acknowledge the security challenges that academic institutions face.

The theme of the retreat was: “Local Intelligence Gathering, Sharing and Communication Strategy to Improve Campus Security.” He declared that the incidents of kidnapping on campuses and schools are of course a serious concern for the present Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu, as the menace that decimated the education sector does not only threaten the safety of students, staff and facilities, but also hinders the pursuit of knowledge and intellectual growth of Nigerians students which remain a terrifying challenge for the future of our dear country, and hence the need for collective approach from unconventional viewpoint, such as the retreat.

Asefon, a former NANS President, however, added that the President Tinubu through the Office of Students Engagement recognises the critical role of basic, secondary and tertiary education to national development, alongside the necessity for peaceful, conducive, safe and secure learning and teaching environment at all levels. “A secure academic environment is essential for fostering innovation, research, and critical thinking, as crucial ingredients for a strong and prosperous Nigeria,” he pointed out, adding that the retreat to deliberate on local intelligence information gathering, sharing and communication to appropriate security apparatus, is a signpost to the government and stakeholders’ commitment to work together to complement the efforts of conventional security architectures. Asefon added: “It is a concept designed to establish a security network and communication among all academic institutions in the state.

Today, we are flagging off this retreat in the North-West geo-political zone in Zamfara State, due to the prevalence of the insecurity incidence and challenges around the zone. Given the trend of upsurge of security challenges in schools, the House of Representatives has called for the introduction of security education in primary and secondary school curriculum nationwide. According to the lawmakers, the move is to equip the younger ones with the knowledge required to identify threats to their safety and environments early in life.

The House recalled that in 2018, the United Nations Children’s Fund reported that over 30 schools were attacked, resulting in at least 2,295 teacher deaths and over 1,000 child abductions.” Titled: “Need to incorporate security education as a core subject in Nigeria’s primary and secondary school curricula,” the debate on the motion further argued that “security education would prepare students for contemporary challenges in security, ranging from economic, political, social and environmental threats.” The House, therefore, directed the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that security education is incorporated as a core subject in the primary and secondary school curricula, even as the House Committee on Basic Education and Services was also mandated to ensure its implementation.

Ransom

Based on a report, the kidnappers of the 286 Kaduna students are already demanding a total of N1 billion ($620,432) ransom for their release, even as they threatened to kill them after 20 days if the ransom was not paid. According to community leader, Jubril Aminu, who acts as a spokesman for the families of the hostages, he received a call from the kidnappers on Tuesday.

“They (kidnappers) made a total of a N1 billion ransom demand for all the pupils, students and staff of the school. And they gave an ultimatum to pay the ransom within 20 days, effective from the date of the kidnap, and that they will kill all the students and staff if the ransom demand is not met,” he was quoted as saying.

Stakeholders

Meanwhile, Nigerians and critical stakeholders have continued to condemn the spate of kidnapping of school children and teachers for ransom in the country. Whi le exp ressi ng displeasure over the trend, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) described the abduction as unfortunate, and which the government must put a stop to.

The JNI Secretary-General, Prof Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu stated that the recent wave of abduction appeared to be an attempt by non-state actors to undermine the efforts of the government to tackle insecurity in the country. He, therefore, impressed on the security agencies to rise to the challenges by using technology in the fight against insurgents and kidnappers. Similarly, Amnesty International Nigeria, in its reaction to the rising insurgence, called on the government to safely rescue the students and hold perpetrators to account.

The organisation in an X post, expressed grief over the development, and insisted that no child should have to choose between their education and their life, while appealing to the government to arrest the perpetrators. The X post stated: “Amnesty International condemns the appalling abduction of 200 primary and secondary school students and their teachers in #Kuriga Kaduna State. We are calling on the Nigerian authorities to safely rescue the students and hold the suspected perpetrators.

“The latest mass abductions clearly show President Bola Tinubu and his government have no effective plan for ending years of atrocities by armed groups and gunmen that are increasingly having a free reign across many parts of Nigeria. Whatever security measures being implemented by President Bola Tinubu and his government is clearly not working.” On its part, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, while expressing dismay over the abduction of students in Kaduna State and others, in a statement, said: “I am deeply saddened and concerned by the reports of yet another abduction of students in Kaduna State.

The alarming frequency of such incidents across the country signals a crisis that requires immediate and determined action from all levels of government and society. Schools are supposed to be sanctuaries of learning and growth, not sites of fear and violence.” “UNICEF urges immediate action to ensure the safe return of the abducted children and staff and calls on authorities to implement comprehensive measures to secure schools across Nigeria.

It is imperative that the safety and security of students and educators are guaranteed, allowing schools to fulfill their role as safe havens for learning and development,” it said. Subsequently, the National President of the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, in a chat with New Telegraph at the weekend, said the trend of attacks on schools and kidnapping of students and teachers is scary and frightening to the nation, parents, government, schools and children.

As a body, we have sat down and assessed the situation, and we are appealing to the government at all levels, particularly the local government councils to ensure the release of the abducted children, as well as to fortify the security architecture in the local communities to safeguard the schools and children. “What have our children done to deserve this? The parents are worried and frustrated.

NAPTAN is calling on the Service Chiefs and security agencies to do what is necessary so as to ensure the safety and rescue of the children and teachers immediately. That is our position. “The Governor of Kaduna State should be held responsible and make sure these children are rescued. I want to also call on all the security personnel to make sure these children are rescued,” Alhaji Danjuma said.

NAPPS

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Nigeria, which lamented the spate of kidnapping of school children in the country, also expressed its deepest sympathies to the state government, school management, and families affected by the heartbreaking abduction of students and staff from LGEA Primary School, Kuriga Village, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State.

The National President, NAPPS Nigeria, Chief Yomi Otubela, and the National Secretary, Mr Augustine Ajibade, in a statement, noted that the news of the heinous incident, where 232 students and teachers were reportedly kidnapped by suspected terrorists, has left us in profound sorrow. Our thoughts are with the families enduring this unimaginable pain and the entire school community grappling with the aftermath of this tragic event.

NAPPS said: “We stand united in urging the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to secure the swift release of the abducted individuals. It is imperative that all necessary measures are implemented to ensure the safety and well-being of the innocent lives in jeopardy.” NAPPS called on the government to intensify security measures around schools nationwide, and insisted that the safety of the children and educators should be of paramount concern, and hence steps must be taken to prevent such traumatic incidents from occurring in the future.