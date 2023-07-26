Kiddwaya: Ilebaye Is Like Red Meat In The Midst Of Lions

Popular BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has described his fellow ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Ilebaye as red meat in the midst of hungry lions.

He made this comment on Tuesday, July 25, while speaking during their first diary session with Big Brother.

When he was asked to explain why he had nominated Ilebaye for eviction., he described Ilebaye as a red meat in the middle of prowling hungry lions like him and the rest and it would be better to get rid of her.

Kiddwaya said, “Ilebaye is a great girl. I nominated her because I feel she’s not giving much to the house, and she looks like red meat that lions like us will want to chow on.

“So it’s like, let’s get rid of all that and look at the bigger picture. I would refer to her as a low-hanging fruit.”