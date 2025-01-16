Kiddwaya Calls On Fellow Nigerian Billionaires To Buy Tiktok App

The former BBNaija housemate questioned why only the whites purchase apps like this, and wondered if his fellow billionaires in Nigeria cannot come together so they can purchase the app.

He wrote, “What about all the billionaires in Nigeria? Can we come together and buy TikTok or is it only for white people?”

This has sparked quite a number of reactions on social media.

Here are some of these reactions.

@SznIsreal wrote, “Bruh said can “we” lmfao who make you a billionaire

@Uzanethegoat said, “you wey wan do ₦50k giveaway wan buy tiktok ke?

@Junnynba1 stated, “Blud thinks he’s a billionaire.

@Sont_mano write, “See this Werey U think to say na 80m promise to Erica them Dey talk about Now go warm the cold Eba wey dey ur Versace microwave.