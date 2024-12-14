Kida Salutes Dikko, Olopade Over Vision to Reposition Sports

Share

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, has hailed the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko and the Director General, Bukola Olopade, for their vision to reposition sports in the country. Kida who was speaking at a meeting the NSC held with president of all the federations recently, noted that he was happy with the plans outlined by the sports commission.”

Having listened to the remarks of both the NSC Chairman and the DG, there is a breath of fresh air. As Federation Presidents, we are already seeing solutions coming for the country’s sports,” Kida stated. “The private sector is growing but it’s narrow. CSR types but it’s an economy based initiative but the way the chairman and the DG has spoken, it’s obvious that somehow we can see a path and I really commend them. I want to advise that the NSC should take care of the backlog, you have to clear it in an incisive way to put finality to it before we can talk about moving forward.”

Earlier, the NSC Chairman said: “We believe we are all partners with the various Sports Federations, working together for the same goal — to reposition Nigerian sports. “We came here with a clear mandate from Mr. President to get sports working again by building a sustainable sports economy. We can’t just measure our sports by par- ticipation in tournaments but by its contributions to the entire economy, and that is the new mandate and direction.”

On his part, Olopade said: “One thing we have also worked on is getting a consultant to come work with the Commission. Mr Bambo Akani, Founder & CEO of Making of Champions will be our Con- sultant, working closely with the Commission to develop a rela- tionship with the elite athletes across all the Sports. The DG also announced plans to establish a training fund for exceptional athletes, which will commence in February 2025. The fund will ensure athletes receive financial support for training well ahead of major competitions.

