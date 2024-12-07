Kia, Toyota, Changan Lead Race For 2024 Nigeria’s Car Of The Year Award

Share

The Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Car of the Year Award has sparked intense competition as Kia Rio, Toyota Corolla and Changan CS55 have emerged as the leading contenders for the prestigious title.

The highly anticipated event, scheduled for Wednesday, December 11 at Oriental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a celebration of automotive excellence and innovation in Nigeria for the 2024 business year.

This year’s contenders reflect the landscape of Nigeria’s automotive industry, showcasing advancements in technology, safety and design tailored towards the needs of the local market.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on the Kia Rio, Toyota Corolla and Changan CS55, with each model making a compelling case for the 2024 car-of-the-year title.

The event also celebrates the ingenuity of local manufacturers as seen in the Assembly Plant and Mini Bus Assembly Plant categories, which include nominees like Innoson, Jet Systems and Nord.

The Kia Rio makes the car-of-the-year list as it stands out with its sleek design, fuel efficiency and affordability. It boasts advanced safety features and a spacious, tech-enhanced interior, positioning it as a strong contender for the award.

Another nominee, the Toyota Corolla, has remained a smart pick in the small sedan segment.

Its latest iteration combines cutting-edge technology with enhanced fuel efficiency and a refined cabin. Toyota’s signature durability and market dominance make the Corolla a frontrunner.

The third contender is the Changan CS55, representing the growing SUV market in Nigeria. The Changan CS55 brings versatility with its robust build, advanced tech features, and focus on comfort.

Competitive pricing and stylish aesthetics bolster its appeal in the compact SUV category.

Beyond the car of the year, there are other categories highlighting excellence across various segments of the Nigerian automotive industry.

For Heavy-Duty Truck of the Year, JAC, FAW, and Howo Sinotruk battle for the title.

Assembly Plant of the Year (Cars), Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, GAC Motors, and Mikano Motors are the top contenders.

Truck Plant of the Year, Lanre Shittu Motors, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Ltd, and Perfection Motors compete for recognition.

Transport Company of the Year, Chisco Transport, GUO Transport Company, and Okeyson Transport are vying for the honour.

I’m the Compact SUV of the Year are Kia Sonett, Changan CS35, and Hyundai Venue.

The NAJA Awards recognize vehicles based on criteria such as innovation, comfort, fuel efficiency, safety, and market performance, according to a statement by the organisers of the event.

A panel of experienced automotive journalists ensures a rigorous evaluation process, it states.

The chairman of the awards planning committee, Theodore Opara, says this year’s competition underscores the dynamic growth of the Nigerian automotive industry, as brands continue to innovate to meet the unique demands of the local market.

Mike Ochonma, NAJA Chairman, says, “Brands that were previously not dominant in the market are now making bold moves through customer engagement and leveraging digital platforms to enhance the purchasing experience

The ceremony not only celebrates excellence in the automotive sector but also provides a platform for manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

