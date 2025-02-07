KIA Becomes Latest Global Firm To Face Tax Trouble in India

Share

Indian tax authorities have sent a confidential notice to South Korean car maker Kia Motors accusing it of evading millions of dollars in taxes.

The amount could be as high as $155m (£125m) and the notice was sent in April last year, according to Reuters.

Kia India told the BBC it has already filed a “detailed response supported by comprehensive evidence and documentation” to the tax claim, issued by a customs commissioner in the city of Chennai.

Kia has a manufacturing facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and has sold more than a million cars in India since its launch in 2019.

Share

Please follow and like us: