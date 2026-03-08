The on-going war in the Middle East following the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomeini and the country’s top military Generals, has impacted heavily on international trade, caused flight cancellations with about 1,000 fatalities. Former DirectorGeneral of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Prof Bola Akinterinwa, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE examines the issues and their possible impact on global security going forward

How justified is the attack on Iran, the killing of its Supreme leader, especially with the reason given by the US, namely regime change due to the implementation of Iranian nuclear enrichment programme?

Well, it is a very difficult question. It is not justified by whatever argument either of law or otherwise. The other side of the coin is that if an armed robbers come to your house and you are under threat and making efforts to escape, and in that process, you can run foul of the law, by stepping on the fragile internment, climbing your neighbour’s wall and try to escape. In other words, what do you do if your life is under threat? You adopt preventive measures.

Are you saying that the allegation that Iran was arming terror groups in the region and producing nuclear weapons is a strong enough reason?

I have just told you that you cannot justify it, and you can also justify it. Because if you are under threat, the issue of Iran Gate is another argument entirely. We can take it one by one.

For instance, if you look at the UN Charter, either Article (7), which talks about nonintervention in the domestic affairs of another sovereign state, or you are looking at Article 4 of the same Charter, which talks about non-use of force in settling disputes, you will now see that at the end of the day, we cannot justify the intervention of US and Israel. Using force destroys, and it is illegal, even if you want to go by International Humanitarian Law.

The law talks about internationally protected people. Meaning that if you are engaging in war, you must not kill internationally protected people. And who are they? Hospitals are not noncombatants. You don’t kill doctors; you don’t kill nurses, you don’t attack civilians, nor do you attack unarmed people. But you can target military assets.

But you must have observed that America and Israel have been launching attacks on civilians. They don’t care. And in an attempt to arrest or kill someone, you didn’t talk about how many people were killed in Venezuela, for instance. In the process of trying to kill Khomeini, how many people were killed along with him? This is a breach of International Law.

So, if you go beyond the articles I have mentioned, you still have Article 51, under Chapter 7 of the Charter, which says that if you are a victim of aggression, you have a right to legitimate self-defence. And that was why I used the instance of armed robbery earlier.

You either try to kill the armed robber or he kills you. In this case, when you have this threat of aggression, what do you do? You either prevent it or you suppress it. So, that is where the problem is. The United States has done what we call preventive security. In which case it prefers to go and attack a perceived enemy wherever he may be.

The US does not want the threat to be carried near its border. And I can tell you, if you ask any student of Nigeria’s foreign policy or International Relations, what the border between Nigeria and its neighbour is; ask them about the location of Nigeria’s border, with Niger, Cameroon or Chad. But you see, in terms of strategic calculation, Nigeria military never consider our international borders as lying between Benin Republic or Cameroon, it lies in faraway MaliMauritania.

Nigeria’s military security doctrine is that whatever is happening in faraway Mali, Mauritania, should be considered as happening in the immediate neigbourhood of Nigeria. And as such it must be contained and prevented from being imported back home. So, we must be interested there.

So, for America, when there is a threat from Middle East, because Iran is on record to have said ‘Death to America,’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ and that they will not recognize Israel, whether you are talking of recognition of statehood or government, in International Law, the issue is that a state exists when there is a union of people, a geographical territory and a government. You need an effective government that can formulate, and implement policies and international law. When a government enters into an agreement in International Law, then the principle of sanctity of agreement comes in.

You must follow it. so, in this case, America and Israel see Iran as a permanent threat, because it does not recognize the State of Israel, and in this case, they believe that the partitioning of the State of Israel out of Palestine, is unjust, unfair and that is the bottom line, the major dynamics of the misunderstanding. So, when Israel was created in 1948, the first country that recognized it was the United States. And there is no war fought by Israel that was not supported or even initiated by the United States.

How do you now see the retaliatory attack by Iran across the Middle East?

You are talking about the politics of what we call Nuclear Weapon States, (NWS). When you are writing your NWS, it is synonymous with the P-5 (permanent five members) of the UN Security Council. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council are also the nuclear weapons states.

And they have constituted themselves into an exclusive nuclear club. They don’t want anybody to join, nor do they accept new membership. And they are now saying that any country that wants to join can only develop nuclear capability for peaceful purposes only. Then they trusted some countries, but did not trust some others.

How do you define nuclear capability for peaceful purposes – for construction, energy and all that?

That is where the issue of trust comes in. The way you manufacture nuclear weapons; the way you prepare weapons for nuclear ballistic missiles, is exactly the same way you prepare it for peaceful purposes.

In other words, it is exactly the same procedure which consists of Uranium enrichment. So, what is happening is simply that the US does not believe that Iran is capable of developing nuclear capability for peaceful purposes.

If it is allowed to develop it, it will use it to attack the US. We have many countries developing nuclear weapon capability. North Korea is there and Israel has it. India and Pakistan have it. Western Europe tries to assist South Africa to have it. You see, what we are talking about is that if you are an ally of any of the nuclear weapon states, your own is just to tell them that you are doing it for peaceful purposes and they will agree.

But when you are not in their good book, they will say you are not trustworthy and ensure you do not develop it. You see, the problem is that there is this Iran deal, where all the UN P-5 signed it. The EU as well as Germany, were also allowed to sign it. so, the International Atomic Agency based in Austria, was given the responsibility of monitoring compliance by Iran. And the way they were monitoring it was not possible for Iran to engage in Uranium enrichment.

And it gave a report that Iran was compliant, but because America has its own agenda, that they don’t even want Iran to exists, in the sense that the umbilical cord that ties Irna to existential survival, they want to cut it in spite of the fact that the signatories to the Iran Nuclear Deal, were saying there was no problem. Let me tell you the strategy of the Israeli-American policy.

America doesn’t want to have any programme there. They want to incite the Iranians to fight. And the strategy was that while there is mounting pressure, while people were protesting against the government, they will be bombing and destroying all Iranian military assets in such a way that by doing that Iran will not have any means of saying it is fighting.

They would have been so weakened. You know, in order to prevent Japan from doing evil, after the WW II, they prevented it from militarizing. It could not have army and all those things. And it was inserted in Article 3 of the Japanese Constitution.

It is now that Japan is now coming back to say they should have their military and develop a new military status. So, they are trying to completely neutralise Iran militarily, in such a way that it cannot survive militarily, and be able to threaten Israel.

They do not want any powerful country in the Middle East that would be able to challenge Israel. Israel is a small country in terms of size and landmass, but it is powerful because America is strengthening it and making it an ally to protect America’s interest over there.

If you look at the impact of these attacks on international trade and death of over 800 and displacement of thousands of people. And why do you think Iran bombed such countries as UAE, Bahrain and all that? What do you make of this?

Iran had said it before now. Because of negotiations on this nuclear weapon development, America aid they will not allow Iran as a sovereign state to develop nuclear country, because they do not want any court to be as strong as Isreal in the region.

The areas they bombed are American consulates and interest, could it be because American military bases are located in those countries?

No. You asked me a question and I was coming there. Iran had made it clear that it would bomb these countries; that was even before Israel launched attacks on Iran.

Iran has said that if America decides with or without Israel, any attack by Isreal or America, will be considered a war, which will require legitimate self-defence, and since launching an attack on Iran could only take place from US military bases in those countries, like Saudi Arabia and Qatar military bases, you can just understand that when you look at the disagreement between Britain and the US now.

America wants to make use of the British military base in that region, but the British PM said no. First of all, the British did not want to be part of the attack on Iran.

However, they said they will make their military base available. What time of contradiction s that? You may not be fighting yourself, but the moment you are aiding and abetting, you are engaged in it. Of course, now they have changed their position.

So, in this case, in the thinking of Iran, the mere fact that the launch pad of the military bases to be used by America to attack Iran are in the neighbouring Arab countries, so it is in the interest of Iran too to launch attack, destroy the places, so that there will be no nearby military base from which to launch attack on Iran.

And you remember that principle that the enemy of my enemy is my friend. So, in this case, the moment you want to use all the military bases there against Iran, that makes those countries the enemies of Iran, and are therefore attacked. That is irrespective of the fact that they are all Arab countries.

Now look at the consequences. Hundreds of people dead and even the US is said to be requesting for a $15 billion supplementary budget to fund the war? And what is the way out?

According to Fela AnikulapoKuti, when Trouble sleeps, Yanga de wake am. So, if you didn’t have the energy to confront trouble, why disturb its sleep? America said they want to finish Iran, and in terms of geo-politics, you have the maritime passage for international goods, which is by the side of Iran. You need to get this right, when you are in a situation of war, you kill your enemy first or your enemy will kill you.

Since they are using aircraft, if Iran is able to destroy Israel now, they will do that. It is because the EU is not coming in fully to help intercept the missiles. So, when you say Israel is very powerful all along, this thing is very relative. Because Western allies are backing it, and at the end of the day, the technological know-how, especially in the area of nuclear capability, Iran has it. What they have developed on ground is what they have deployed.

They too are trying to fill people with nuclear knowledge. You cannot destroy an idea; a technology and many people know how to do it already. So, in this particular state any vessel, even if it is civilian, that is approaching Iran, or the war zone, could be interpreted as a military vessel and that is why they have been launching attacks on such vessels.

The implication in this particular case, the battle will only sail through, they may think, you can see that the killing of Khomeini, is now giving religious connotation- on the Islamic faith. And the people are now saying he is the leader and his followers, I can tell you, sooner than later, that there will be another group of new terrorists that will be targeting American interests worldwide.

So, The Yoruba say Kaka Keku maje sese, yoo fi she awadanu, If the rat can’t eat the vegetable, he would make it unwholesome for consumption. Iran is fighting a battle of selfsurvival.

And they are prepared to do anything. So, in this case, they cannot easily go to their usual pattern, they are using the missiles, they are blocking it. I can tell you, as on Tuesday there were up to 1,500 insurrection plans. So, you can just imagine.

The impact is more than huge and it is worsening day by day. And American must be regretting now, because the Iranians are not taking it lying low. I don’t know how they are going to take over their government. I don’t know how they want to do that when the people who were in power are still there and the Iranians are well-armed. They have their succession plan.

But American said they will deal with whoever succeeds Khomeni…

It just means that they will continue to fight the new person, but I can tell you that the war may not be fought on the battlefield. You can just imagine this issue of kidnapping in Nigeria.

Why is it that the Federal Government has not been able to contain that? Here, I always remind people that they made a mistake by forgetting what Moamar Ghaddafi said before his death.

That Nigeria will never know peace unless it is divided into Muslim North and Christian South. So, are you sure that this is not what God has approved for us? When he made the statement, the Nigerian government summoned the Libyan Ambassador then and protested.

But the issue is that these people want to Islamise Nigeria and the first stage is to turn the North into Sharia states. So, please, I remember when President Olusegun Obasanjo said anybody who wanted Sharia should have it, but it is not normal for a country to have two legal systems for its citizens. And that is why we have problems in Nigeria.