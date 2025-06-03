Khloe Abiri Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Assault

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) RealityTv star, Khloe Abiri has shared her side of the story after she was accused of assaulting her friend and attempting murder in Spain.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Khloe was accused of assaulting her friend named Chizoba in Spain during an altercation.

Amid eyewitness accounts of the incident, Khloe had taken to her social media page to speak her truth.

In a detailed narration of things, she revealed that an altercation had started when they had left their villa for a party.

However, Chizoba wanted to leave the scene and demanded the key from Khloe, who refused to give it to her.

Chizoba began acting out and shouting, with the chain of events spiraling out of control from that point.

See post below: “To my community, my family, my supporters, and everyone affected by the recent incident,

I’ve spent the last few days in deep reflection about what happened in Lake Como. After a lot of thought and with guidance from my team I’ve decided to speak. Not because | owe gossip any attention, but because | owe the truth to those who’ve stood by me, to the brand I’ve worked tirelessly to build, and most importantly, to myself.

“I traveled to Lake Como for what was supposed to be a beautiful occasion , the wedding of a dear friend. It was meant to be joyful, peaceful, and full of love. Instead, it spiraled into something | never could have imagined. And now, I’m going to tell you the real story. Not the twisted narratives being peddled online but to speak my truth.

“Before the wedding, Sunky reached out about issues with accommodation. A mutual friend offered his villa to me and | begged to let Sunkanmi stay as well. The villa host had serious concerns about the number of guests he was bringing to the villa , so | told Sunky he could only bring one person which is Pamela. Trying to help and avoid any tension, | stepped in to manage logistics from Milan to Como and made sure everyone had a place to stay.

“Around the same time, Chizoba messaged me saying she wanted to attend the wedding. | welcomed her, without hesitation. | wanted her to feel safe and welcomed , that’s all. Then, a day before the wedding, Caramel reached out. | offered her the same kindness. | did not know about the unresolved tension between her and Chizoba.

“| acted with good intentions. | thought maybe being in close quarters would allow them to talk and move forward. | wanted peace, not drama. But the tension showed immediately. Caramel arrived at the villa, greeted me warmly, but didn’t speak to Chizoba. It was awkward, yes, but | hoped they’d warm up eventually.

”Later that night, at the wedding venue, | tried to formally introduce them thinking maybe that would ease things. Instead, it blew up. Chizoba lashed out, and a heated verbal exchange erupted between us.

“She wanted to leave to the villa and pack her things. Out of genuine concern, I held onto the room key. Not to control her but to try and talk before things got worse. I even sent her a Snap message saying: “We came here to celebrate love, and no one will be left behind.”

