Khloe Abiri Accused Of Assault, Attempted Murder

In a series of Snapchat posts, Punky The Brain claimed that Khloe bullied her, assaulted her, and damaged her belongings.

Punky claimed that Khloe attempted murder her and vowed to release evidence supporting her claim.

According to another post from user Sunky O who was a witness, claimed that Punky and Khloe were roommates during a trip to Italy for his brother’s wedding.

Sunky O accused Khloe of assaulting Punky and claimed that during the incident, he was forced to break down a locked door, due to the distressing sounds and severity of the situation.

According to Sunky O, Punky was left bruised, shaken, and traumatized.

However, Khloe shifted responsibility for her actions and redirected the narrative by accusing him of assault, which he described as a fabricatory, defamatory, and dangerous move.

Sunky O also claimed that Khloe allegedly contacted fraternities in Lagos to deal with him, emphasizing that in the event of harm, the reality TV star should be held accountable.

Sunky O stated that his legal team is aware of the situation and efforts are underway to ensure his safety and safeguard his reputation.

