Khalid Breaks Silence Over Unpaid Debt

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Khalid has finally broken his silence after he was publicly called out by his colleagues, Ilebaye and Saga over unpaid debt.

New Telegraph recalls that in June, the BBNaija star, Saga called out Khalid for owing him cash for over 4 months.

Similarly, Ilebaye had taken to social media to also call out Khalid over the same matter.

Following the call out, Khalid took to his page to share one thing about himself.

Khalid noted that one thing about himself is that he would never respond to rumours.

He wrote: “I won’t respond to rumours.”

Reaction trailing this post;

blackgrlljeje_ said: “Rumors? My dear stop this play ”

smartofficial__ remarked: “Serial debtor don drop update”

bbig_boi said: “It’s the Nonchalant attitude for me.”

mz_saleeha1 penned: “Na until dem bring receipt now ur eye go clear”

real_nessae said: “Are you actually owing them or not? It’s really bad that you owe people and you don’t pay them. If at all you don’t have the money. Communication is key! Keep them in the loop that you’d pay as soon and that you’re working really hard, I’m sure they’d not come out In public to disgrace you.

1 is cute but 2 is charm! #AssumingItsTrueYouOweThem”

