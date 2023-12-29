Khale: Being a Nigerian Artist in South Africa Has Its Challenges

Young and talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Khale, who’s making waves in South Africa with his catchy Afrobeat tunes, reveals his struggles, musical influences, and his future plans. His debut EP, ‘Airplane Mode’, which was released in December 2022, has been streaming on fire ever since. Khale, whose real name is Patrick Okhale Emmanuel, was born in 1993, in Edo State, Nigeria. He grew up listening to legends like Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, and Bob Marley, and developed a passion for music at an early age.

He fell in love with music watching and training with the Boys Brigade at his home church as a child. He moved to South Africa to pursue his musical career after his education in Nigeria, and quickly gained popularity with his unique blend of Afrobeat, pop, and R&B. His EP, ‘Airplane Mode’, consists of six tracks that showcase his versatility and creativity. According to him, the EP is a reflection of his personal experiences and emotions.

“It’s about finding peace and happiness in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. Each song has a different message, but they all have a positive vibe and a catchy hook,” he said. Khale cites Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Olamide as some of his favorite artists and inspirations and he admires their ability to create music that appeals to a global audience and crosses cultural boundaries. He hopes to do the same with his own music, which he describes as “Afrobeat with a twist.”

With an ambition to introduce Afrobeat to new markets and audiences, and also incorporate elements from other genres and cultures., he says: “I want to make music that everyone can relate to and enjoy, no matter where they are from or what language they speak.” Khale admits that being a Nigerian artist in South Africa has its challenges, such as facing stereotypes, discrimination, and competition.

However, he says he has also found support and friendship from fellow artists and fans, stressing that he loves the diversity and vibrancy of South Africa and considers it his second home. Khale intends to use his music as a tool to bridge the gap between Nigerians and South Africans and promote unity and harmony. “Music is a universal language that can bring people together and break down barriers,” he says.

Currently working on his own music production and distribution, he says he is open to joining a record label in the future, as long as it respects his vision and values. With big dreams and goals for his career, he is not afraid to work hard and take risks. According to him, he wants to travel the world, perform on big stages, collaborate with other artists, and win awards.

He also wants to give back to his community and inspire the next generation of artists with plans to release a new single in January 2024, which he promises will be “bigger and better” than his previous works. “I’m excited for what the future holds. I’m ready to take over the world with my music,” he says.