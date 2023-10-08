Khaid: How I Begged Rema To Show Don Jazzy My Video, Offer Him N1m

Fast-rising singer, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, better known as Khaid has recounted how he begged his colleague, Rema to show his freestyle video to Music Executive, Don Jazzy during his days as a struggling artist in a bid to get signed to Mavin Records.

Khaid, who is a signee to Neville Records, owned by comedian, Sydney Talker’s imprint, disclosed this in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

According to Khaid, he was so desperate that he was willing to give Rema his first N1 million if he would have facilitated his record deal with Mavin but he never saw his messages.

He said, “Rema if you are seeing this, please take heart. I actually went to Rema’s (Instagram) DM one day with my old account and sent my freestyle video to him.

“I said, ‘Bro, I know that you trap like me. Please, help me show this video to Don Jazzy. Let him sign me so that we will be in the same record label.’

“He didn’t see the message. At that time, I was texting him with all emotions in me, bro. I was texting him with prayers. I was willing to give him my first 1 million.”