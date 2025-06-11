Khaby Lame Deported From Us After Arrest

Share

The world most followed TikToker, Khaby Lame has been deported from the United States.

New Telegraph gathered that the TikToker, with over 160 million followers, was arrested and detained in Las Vegas by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, on June 6, 2025.

According to ICE, the 25 year old Italian-Senegalese was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport for overstaying after entering the country on April 30.

Confirming the detention, the agency in an official statement revealed that the TikToker who has exited the country was granted “a voluntary departure order” after “overstaying the terms of his visa”

However, Lame has not made any public statement as at the time of report despite the controversy trailing the development.

Posting after his deportation, Lame took to his Instagram page with over 80 million followers on Wednesday to announce his new location.

The post on his Instagram story was captioned: “São Paulo, Brazil”.

