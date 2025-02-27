KGIRS Urges Taxpayers To Fulfill Obligations For State Devt

Share

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) is urging taxpayers who haven’t fulfilled their tax obligations to do so, emphasizing that tax payment is crucial for the state’s development.

The Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, at a media conference pointed out that development of the state, is a joint efforts between the government and tax payers

He said KGIRS is responsible for collecting taxes, levies, and other revenue items due to the state, operating transparently and efficiently in revenue administration

Enehe stressed that prompt payment of taxes will enable the government to provide the needed infrastructure for the people of the state.

According to him, the state governor Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo will be encouraged to provide quality education, health , road, water and other projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“When you declare your income and pay your tax promptly, the government will have the financial power to execute meaningful projects that will benefit the people of the state.”

“The zone 8 roundabout – Barrack – Zango – GYB junction road and zone 8 roundabout – CBN – High Court road, payment of WAEC, JAMB, BECEL for students of public schools in Kogi state are the commitment of the state government to show what your tax can do for you.”

“If we are committed to the payment of our taxes as at when due, government will also utilize the tax to provide more laudable projects for us” he said.

The Chairman however warned illegal revenue collectors to desist, as anyone caught in such criminal activities in any name would face the full wrath of the law.

“It is an offence against the state to collect revenue meant for the government. KGIRS is the only constitutionally recognized body saddled with the responsibility of collecting tax and revenue for Kogi state government.”

“Therefore no associations or unions are allowed to collect revenue. Whoever is apprehended doing so will be prosecuted according to the law. Some people are facing prosecution right now in the law court for violating the law” he added..

