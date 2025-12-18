KGIRS Urges MDAs To Support Implementation Of Nigeria Tax Acts 2025

The Executive Chairman of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, has called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to fully support the implementation of the Nigeria Tax Acts 2025.

Enehe made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement forum held in Lokoja, stressing that the new tax regime holds significant potential to boost economic growth, drive sustainable development, and improve the standard of living of citizens.

According to him, the Nigeria Tax Acts 2025, which will take effect from January 1, 2026, are designed to enhance revenue generation, simplify tax compliance, and address regional disparities in tax administration.

“This stakeholders’ engagement is aimed at ensuring a clear understanding of the Nigeria Tax Acts ahead of their full implementation in January next year,” Enehe said.

He explained that most provisions of the new tax framework would become effective in 2026, noting that the reform package comprises four principal legislations: the Nigeria Tax Act, Nigeria Tax Administration Act, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

Enehe urged stakeholders to leverage the opportunities provided by the new laws to advance Kogi State’s development agenda.

In his goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the Kogi State Governor on Revenue Generation, Dr. Nasir Rahman Ichanyi, commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in ensuring the effective domestication and implementation of progressive federal fiscal policies.

“The Nigeria Tax Acts 2025, which will be domesticated by Kogi State, are distinguished by their simplicity, clarity, and taxpayer-friendly provisions,” Ichanyi said.

He noted that the new laws harmonise tax obligations, eliminate multiple taxation, and provide clear guidelines that make compliance easier for taxpayers. He added that the reforms embrace technology-driven processes that enhance efficiency, reduce human interference, and promote accountability.

Also speaking at the event, a tax consultant with the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Bamidele Suru, who presented an overview of the Nigeria Tax Acts 2025, said the new laws would significantly improve transparency in tax administration, enhance business operations, and encourage investment.

Suru stated that the Acts would contribute immensely to Kogi State’s economic growth and development, urging MDAs and other critical stakeholders to support the government in implementing the reforms effectively.

Other speakers at the forum also praised Governor Ododo’s leadership and highlighted the benefits of the new tax laws, particularly their simplicity, clarity, and taxpayer-friendly approach.

The stakeholders’ engagement was organised to ensure broad understanding and cooperation ahead of the January 2026 commencement of the Nigeria Tax Acts 2025.