KGG Hub Wins IGU’s Prestigious Regional Gas Award At WGC 2025

The Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) hub in Kwale, Delta State, has earned Nigeria the Regional Gas Award for Africa from the International Gas Union (IGU) at the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) held recently in Beijing, China.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday.

The WGC2025, hosted by the IGU, is the premier global gathering of the gas and energy industry. The IGU represents over 90 percent of the world’s natural gas production and consumption.

Nigeria’s recognition came through a technical paper describing the KGG project, which offers a commercial solution for eliminating flare gas at oil production hubs in the OML 56 cluster area of Delta State. The paper secured Nigeria’s position on the global awards podium, where the country was strongly represented by an eminent delegation.

The award was received on behalf of the technical team by Mr. Emeka Ene, CEO of Nigerian gas-processing company Xenergi Limited. The team comprised Emeka Ene, Debo Fagbami, Kingsley Idedevbo, James Ogunleye, and Sahhed Hammed.

Leading the Nigerian delegation to the event were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, NNPC Ltd, Olalekan Ogunleye; Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed; Director of the Decade of Gas Office, Ed Ubong; and Chairman of the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), Aka Nwokedi.

In his remarks, Mr. Ene commended the multidisciplinary team behind the KGG project and appreciated the Nigerian government and petroleum agencies for enabling indigenous innovation to tackle industry challenges. He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for supporting the Decade of Gas initiative, while acknowledging the efforts of petroleum ministers, regulators, NNPC, the Decade of Gas Office, and the Xenergi team.

“The KGG facility was designed to handle stranded gas resources in Nigeria’s OML 56 operating cluster by offering an open-access platform for independent operators to monetize gas through quick-to-market gathering, compression, injection, and metering infrastructure,” the statement said.

With a processing capacity of 300 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d), the KGG contributes to domestic gas supply, promotes economic growth, eliminates gas flaring, boosts revenues for operators, and mitigates environmental pollution.

The facility is connected to the 48-inch OB-3 gas trunk line, owned and operated by the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a subsidiary of NNPC Limited.

The KGG project has been hailed as a landmark achievement in Nigeria’s Decade of Gas initiative, significantly increasing the incremental volumes available for the domestic market. The facility currently processes gas from the Energia/Oando JV and the Chorus-operated Ebendo and Matsogo fields, with plans to add supply from First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), Pillar Oil, and Midwestern Oil & Gas.

Phase two of the project is set to double KGG’s processing capacity to 600 MMscfd.

During the WGC2025, Xenergi, in collaboration with the Delta State Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), NNPC, and the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria (GACN), hosted a successful roadshow to promote the Kwale Eco-Industrial Park (KGIP)—a gas-based industrial hub co-located with the KGG in Kwale.

Beyond increasing gas supply and reducing environmental impact, the KGG facility has also created hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for residents of host and surrounding communities.

