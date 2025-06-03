KGG Hub Wins IGUs Prestigious Regional Gas Award At WGC 2025

Share

The Kwale Gas Gathering (KGG) hub, located in Kwale, Delta State, has earned Nigeria the Regional Gas Award for Africa by the International Gas Union (IGU) at the World Gas Congress (WGC) held recently in Beijing, China.

According to a statement, the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC2025) in China was the premier gathering of the global gas and energy industry, hosted by the International Gas Union (lGU).

IGU represents over 90% of the global natural gas production and consumption market.

The technical paper describing the KGG project, which offers a commercial solution for eliminating flare gas at oil production hubs in the OML 56 cluster area of Delta State, kept the Nigerian flag flying on the awards podium at the global arena, where an eminent Nigerian delegation mounted a strong presence.

Chief Executive Officer of Xenergi Limited, a Nigerian gas-processing company, Mr Emeka Ene, received the award on behalf of the team that developed the technical submission, comprising Emeka Ene, Debo Fagbami, Kingsley Idedevbo, James Ogunleye, and Sahhed Hammed.

According to the statement, it was a big moment for the Nigerian delegation, which was led to the event by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power & New Energy, NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Engr. Farouk Ahmed; the Director of the Decade of Gas (DOS) office, Mr Ed Ubong, and the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) Chairman, Mr Aka Nwokedi.

