KFC Leaves Kentucky For Texas

KFC, the fast-food restaurant chain formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is moving its corporate headquarters in the US from Louisville in Kentucky to Plano in Texas, according to a statement from its parent company, Yum Brands.

About 100 corporate employees and dozens more remote workers will be required to move and will receive relocation support.

The decision by Yum Brands is part of a plan to have two headquarters for its main brands — KFC and Pizza Hut will be headquartered in Plano, while Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill will remain in Irvine, California, reports the BBC.

In recent years, many companies have relocated to Texas attracted by the state’s lower taxes and business-friendly policies.

