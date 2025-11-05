Keystone Bank Wins Best Bank In MSME Finance Award

…MD emerges CEO of the year

Keystone Bank Limited has once again demonstrated its leadership in Nigeria’s financial sector, clinching two top honours at the MSME Finance & CEO Awards 2025.

At the ceremony held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, in Lagos, the bank was named MSME Finance Bank of the Year, while its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hassan Imam, emerged as CEO of the Year.

The event, organised under the Africa Global Economic Forum, was held in partnership with Proshare and the Office of the Vice President on MSMEs & Job Creation, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the organisers, Keystone Bank and its Chief Executive Officer were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s MSME sector through innovative financial solutions, inclusive banking practices, and unwavering support for entrepreneurship and job creation across the country.

While receiving the awards on behalf of the bank, Mr Imam expressed gratitude to the organisers and dedicated the recognition to the entire Keystone Bank team, describing it as a testament to the bank’s shared vision and commitment to excellence.

According to him, “These awards are a reflection of our collective dedication to building a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem for entrepreneurs.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that empowering MSMEs is critical to unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential. Our focus has always been on providing practical financial tools, advisory services, and digital platforms that help small businesses thrive.

“We will continue to develop tailored financial products and value-added services designed to strengthen the backbone of the Nigerian economy, its small and medium enterprises. Our mission is to enable every entrepreneur, no matter their size or location, to access the financial support and opportunities they need to grow and succeed,” the bank’s chief said.

The event brought together leading voices and key stakeholders across Nigeria’s MSME and financial ecosystem to celebrate excellence, innovation and impact within the sector.

Other senior executives of the bank who attended the event include Abubakar Usman Bello, Executive Director, North and Public Sector; Helen Maiyegun, Directorate Head, Lagos & West; Ntomchukwu Emmanuel, Directorate Head, Lagos Mainland; and Olayemi Sule, Group Head, Retail & Digital Banking.

Keystone Bank remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, expand access to finance and promote sustainable growth through accessible, value-driven banking services that transform lives and businesses nationwide.