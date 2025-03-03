Keystone Bank Wins Best Bank In CSR Initiatives For Women Award

Share

Keystone Bank Limited has won the award for Best Bank in CSR Initiatives for Women’s Empowerment at the prestigious Africa Bank 4.0 Awards 2025 in Accra, Ghana.

The Africa Bank 4.0 Awards, organized by BII World, celebrates excellence in the African banking sector, recognizing institutions that are driving innovation, sustainability, and financial empowerment.

According to the organisers of the award, the recognition underscores Keystone Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment for women across Africa.

“The bank has continued to champion programs that provide women with access to finance, business mentorship, financial literacy, and skills development, ensuring their long-term economic sustainability,” it said.

Receiving the award on behalf of Keystone Bank, the lender’s Head of Community Engagement and Sponsorship, Blessing Ayorinde, said, “At Keystone Bank, we believe that empowering women is not just a social responsibility; it is an economic imperative.

“Our initiatives are designed to break barriers, unlock opportunities, and create sustainable impact for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and grassroots businesses.”

Also commenting on the award, Izore Lami Bamawo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

According to her “At Keystone Bank, we are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which reaffirms our steadfast commitment to empowering women through impactful CSR initiatives. We believe that when women thrive, economies flourish, and communities prosper.

“This recognition fuels our passion to continue driving financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and sustainable opportunities for women. We remain committed to expanding our efforts to support more women in achieving financial independence and business.”

“Keystone Bank has spearheaded several transformative programs tailored to women’s empowerment, including capacity-building workshops, SME financing schemes, and partnerships with local and international organizations to enhance female-led businesses,” she added.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.

