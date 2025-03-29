Keystone Bank Strengthens Partnership With YEIDEP

Share

Keystone Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment through its strategic partnership with the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), aimed at tackling poverty and fostering economic growth.

This commitment was disclosed at a solidarity dinner organized by Keystone Bank in Lagos to honor the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and the Coordinator-General of YEIDEP, Kennedy Iyere, for their contributions to youth development.

In his remarks, Olawande commended President Bola Tinubu’s vision for YEIDEP and expressed gratitude to Keystone Bank’s leadership, led by Managing Director Hassan Imam, for supporting the federal government’s youth-focused initiatives.

He also commended Comrade Iyere for his dedication to youth empowerment and patriotism.

“The Ministry of Youth Development remains committed to collaborating with stakeholders to support Nigerian youths, ensuring they are guided, protected, and empowered for the future,” Olawande said.

He also acknowledged Keystone Bank’s Executive Director, Corporate Banking and South, Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, for her unwavering support for Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the event, Iyere emphasized the need to engage young people in productive activities to reduce crime and drive economic prosperity.

He lauded Keystone Bank’s efforts in supporting youth-focused initiatives, describing the bank’s role as crucial in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Anyim-Okoro, in her remarks, recognized President Tinubu’s visionary leadership in initiating YEIDEP and reaffirmed Keystone Bank’s commitment to the program.

“To reinforce our support for YEIDEP, Keystone Bank has established a high-level committee to drive the program within the bank,” she said.

“Additionally, we have launched a digital platform that enables youths to open and manage YEIDEP accounts seamlessly.”

She assured that Keystone Bank, as a key financial partner of YEIDEP, remains dedicated to a long-term collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to enhance financial inclusion and youth empowerment.

Other key officials of Keystone Bank present at the event included Olayemi Sule, Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking; Obinna Uwadoka, Head of General Commerce, CBD; Chinyelu Ogufere, Group Head, Emerging Sectors and Industries; and John Enukorah, Group Head, Private Banking.

