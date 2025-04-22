Keystone Bank Rewards 200 Customers In Its Ongoing Verve Card Promo

Share

Keystone Bank Limited has rewarded some of its loyal customers in its ongoing ‘Keystone Verve Card Promo’, an exciting campaign aimed at rewarding customers for their everyday transactions.

For the February and March editions, a total of 200 lucky customers emerged as winners in a transparently conducted draw held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Each winner will receive a cash reward of ₦10,000, which will be credited directly to their accounts.

In her comment, Olayemi Sule, Group Head of Retail and Digital Banking, noted that the initiative is part of the bank’s broader strategy to promote financial inclusion and a cashless economy.

“Keystone Bank remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and reward loyalty.

“The Verve Card Promo is one of the many ways the bank continues to show appreciation to its customers for choosing Keystone for their everyday banking needs.”

She emphasized that the campaign aligns with the bank’s digital transformation agenda.

“We understand that the future of banking is digital. Our goal is to continuously engage customers through platforms that are convenient, secure, and rewarding. This promo not only encourages the use of digital payments but also instills trust in our system.”

“To qualify for the raffle draw, all our customers need is to frequently use their Verve debit cards across Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment channels. It’s that simple, we want to reward our customers just for doing what they already do every day.”

“This campaign is not just about rewards. It’s about building a culture of seamless banking, where every transaction counts toward something greater.”

To ensure transparency and regulatory compliance, representatives from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) were present, including Mrs. Margaret Aboluwade, Zonal Coordinator (Southwest Zone), and Ogundeji Abosede.

Also present at the draw were Izore Lami Bamawo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications; Ayodeji Akinso, Departmental Head, Regulatory Compliance; along with other bank staff.

The campaign will run until November 2025, offering more customers the opportunity to win monthly.

