Keystone Bank Relocates Awolowo Ikoyi Branch In Lagos

Keystone Bank Limited has announced the relocation of its branch situated at 36 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, to a newly developed, state-of-the-art facility at 1 Keffi/Manuwa Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A statement by the bank said the relocation reinforces its commitment to enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and engagement with clients in the Ikoyi business district.

The lender added that the newly relocated branch has been strategically designed to offer a modern, convenient, and customer-centric banking environment.

The opening ceremony, held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, was attended by executive management, staff, customers, and key stakeholders from the Ikoyi community.

Speaking at the event, Mr Hassan Imam, Managing Director & CEO of Keystone Bank, emphasised that the relocation aligns with the bank’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in key commercial hubs while delivering innovative and responsive banking solutions.

“The relocation of the branch offers us another opportunity to further optimise our strategic expansion and digital transformation drive by deploying channels that enhance our customers’ experience at all touchpoints.

“As a bank, we will continue to raise the bar in creating best-in-class service environments for our customers in line with our core values of professionalism and customer focus.”

In her comments, Mrs Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, Executive Director, South and Corporate Bank, Keystone Bank, highlighted the branch relocation as a reflection of the bank’s customer-first philosophy, innovation, and commitment to sustainable growth.

This new branch is a hub for community interaction, business support, and seamless banking solutions. We are committed to investing in people, technology, and processes that enhance customer experience and build long-term trust.

Customers within the Ikoyi axis praised Keystone Bank for its progressive and customer-focused leadership, describing the bank as more than a financial institution, but a family.

They commended the choice of location as strategic and well-considered, noting the bank’s ability to serve the Ikoyi community with excellence.

Customers also expressed appreciation for Keystone Bank’s support of local businesses, highlighting its role in providing financial backing even during challenging periods and encouraged individuals and businesses yet to bank with Keystone to consider it as a preferred financial partner.