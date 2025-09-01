Keystone Bank Partners LCCI To Launch MSME Mini Business Boot Camp

Keystone Bank Limited has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to further support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The MoU marks the official launch of the MSME Mini Business Boot Camp, an initiative designed to empower entrepreneurs, strengthen small businesses, and promote inclusive economic growth across the country.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, 28th August 2025 at the LCCI headquarters in Lagos, was attended by senior executives from both institutions, industry stakeholders, and members of the media.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Olayemi Sule, Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking at Keystone Bank, expressed pride in the partnership.

According to her, “This Memorandum of Understanding between Keystone Bank and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry underscores our shared commitment to the growth and empowerment of SMEs in Nigeria.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the economy. Through this collaboration, we aim to equip entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge, and tools they need to thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Our support goes beyond financial services—we are committed to building capacity and unlocking potential. Together with LCCI, we look forward to nurturing a new generation of resilient, innovative business leaders who will shape the future of the Nigerian economy,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr. Gani Adebayo, Regional Head, Lagos Island, Keystone Bank, emphasised the Bank’s dedication to creating sustainable opportunities for MSMEs.

He noted that the partnership would “bridge critical knowledge gaps and provide practical solutions that enable small businesses to scale successfully.”

On her part, Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director General/CEO of LCCI, expressed optimism about the initiative, describing it as “a catalyst for entrepreneurial growth, enhanced business competitiveness, and a significant contributor to the nation’s economic advancement.”

The MSME Mini Business Boot Camp will provide hands-on training, mentorship, and access to critical resources for entrepreneurs and small businesses across various sectors. The initiative reinforces Keystone Bank’s commitment to financial inclusion, enterprise development, and driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.