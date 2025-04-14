Keystone Bank Honoured For Excellence In Customer Service Experience

Share

Keystone Bank Limited has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to service excellence, emerging as the Best in Customer Experience at the 14th Edition of the West Africa Innovation Awards held in Lagos.

The prestigious annual awards ceremony celebrates brands and professionals that exemplify excellence, creativity, and innovation across various sectors in West Africa, with a special focus on organizations that are pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.

According to the organizers, Keystone Bank was recognized for its unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions and world-class customer service in the banking sector.

“The bank’s continuous investment in digital transformation, customer feedback and staff training, has significantly enhanced its service delivery and customer satisfaction,” it said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Group Head, Service Management, Keystone Bank, Mr. Bukola Fodeke, who received the award on behalf of the bank, noted that: “At Keystone Bank, we are driven by a relentless passion to place our customers at the heart of everything we do.

“This award is not just an accolade, it is a reminder that when innovation meets service excellence, the result is a truly differentiated customer experience. We dedicate this recognition to our customers and the teams who work tirelessly to serve them better every day.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to not only sustaining these high standards but also continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of our customers.

“We will continue to strengthen and grow our customer base by deepening relationships, expanding access to inclusive banking solutions, and embracing forward-thinking technologies that empower and delight our customers at every touchpoint.

“Our focus is clear, to be the bank of choice for individuals and businesses seeking reliability, innovation, and exceptional service.”

Keystone Bank’s recognition further reinforces its position as a trailblazer in customer-centric banking and underscores its leadership role in shaping the future of financial services in West Africa.

“With this milestone, the bank continues to demonstrate its vision of becoming the most accessible and customer-focused bank in the region.

