Keystone Bank Hands Over Renovated School To Kaduna Govt

Keystone Bank Limited, on Thursday, officially handed over a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms to Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The project, executed under the Keystone Bank Educational Support Initiative, aims to create a conducive learning environment for young learners in line with the bank’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through education.

The bank emphasized that the education sector is crucial in driving socio-economic development.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hassan Imam, Managing Director/CEO of Keystone Bank, emphasized the bank’s unwavering support for education as a critical driver of national growth.

According to him, “At Keystone Bank, we recognize that education is the foundation of a prosperous society. By investing in the renovation of schools like Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School, we are not only enhancing learning conditions for children but also contributing to the overall development of our nation. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to creating a brighter future through quality education.

“With this milestone, Keystone Bank continues to demonstrate its role as a socially responsible financial institution, actively contributing to the advancement of Nigeria’s education system,” Mr. Imam said.

In his remarks, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, lauded the bank for its impactful contribution to education in the region.

“Education is the key to progress, and this investment by Keystone Bank will go a long way in shaping the future of our children. We appreciate this noble gesture and encourage more institutions to follow this example in supporting the education sector,” he said.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, the Governor of Kaduna State, represented by director Hadiza Usman Abdullahi, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli CFR, Commissioner of Education Prof. Muhammad Sani Bello, Honorable Aminu Jamo, Member representing Daura/Samdamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in the 10th Assembly, Alumni Association of Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School, Headteacher of Sarki Sambo L.G.E.A Primary School. Also in attendance were the Executive Director for the Northern Region of Keystone Bank, Abubakar Usman Bello, and other esteemed guests.

The Keystone Bank Educational Support Initiative is part of the bank’s broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, which focuses on sustainable interventions in education, healthcare, and community development.

