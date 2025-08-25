Keystone Bank Hands Over Renovated School Block To A’Ibom Govt

Keystone Bank Limited, on Tuesday, officially handed over a fully renovated and equipped block of classrooms to Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the bank, the initiative is part of its Educational Support Initiative.

The commissioning ceremony held at the school premises brought together Government officials, Keystone Bank executives, community leaders, educators, and students in celebration of the successful completion of the project.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Eucharia Ken-Agbiriogu, Directorate Head, South of Keystone Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to education as a cornerstone of national development.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that investing in education is one of the most powerful ways to contribute to the progress of our nation.

“This renovated school block represents what is achievable when the private and public sectors work together towards a shared vision.

“By providing a more conducive space for learning, we hope to inspire a culture of creativity, innovation, and excellence among our students,” she said.

Ken-Agbiriogu added that the project aligns with the ARISE Agenda of the state governor, Mr. Umo Eno.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon commended Keystone Bank for its intervention and partnership with the state in advancing education.

He noted that such collaborations significantly enhance the government’s efforts to provide quality education and create better learning environments for students across the state.

Principal of Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Four Towns, Pastor Ime Ekpo, also expressed deep gratitude to Keystone Bank for what he described as a timely and life-changing intervention.

“When I resumed at this school, the blocks that have now been renovated were the most dilapidated buildings in our compound.

“Today, through the benevolence of Keystone Bank under its corporate social responsibility programme, that challenge has been addressed.

“On behalf of the entire school community, I extend our heartfelt appreciation. We pray for continued growth for Keystone Bank and urge other corporate institutions and public-spirited individuals to emulate this laudable gesture,” he stated.

The project, executed under Keystone Bank Education Support Initiative, once again reaffirms the bank’s resolve to unwavering dedication to education, corporate social responsibility, and national development.