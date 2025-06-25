Share

Keystone Bank Limited and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan-Atlantic University have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), youth entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the bank’s head office in Lagos on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Nnenna Anyim Okoro, the Executive Director, Corporate and South, Keystone Bank, described the partnership as a bold and strategic step toward accelerating national economic transformation.

According to her, the collaboration underscores Keystone Bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering the next generation of business leaders and fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem.

“At Keystone Bank, we believe that entrepreneurship is the heartbeat of sustainable economic development.

Across Nigeria, MSMEs are not just businesses; they are the dreams and daily struggles of men and women determined to create value, provide jobs, and build a better future. They are, quite literally, the engine room of our national economy.

“Our sponsorship of the Annual EDC SME Conference 2025 and support for the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Walk reflect our deep belief in the transformative power of small businesses.

“This partnership is also about financial inclusion, youth engagement, capacity building, job creation, and collaboration,” she stated.

Olayemi Sule, Group Head, Retail & Digital Banking, Keystone Bank, emphasized the innovative offerings customers can expect as a result of the partnership.

“Our customers should look forward to a suite of innovative financial products and digital solutions specifically designed to support business growth, enhance financial literacy, and improve market access.

Also speaking, Dr. Nnenna Ugo, EDC board member and Head, Alumni Relations and Support Services at Pan-Atlantic University, expressed optimism about the partnership’s long-term impact.

“We are super excited about this partnership and confident that it will drive transformation for both institutions.

“The EDC was established to build capacity and provide support services for SMEs. In the past 21 years, we have trained over 350,000 entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

“Keystone Bank’s support comes at a critical moment as we scale our programs and expand our reach ahead of the 2025 SME Conference and GEW Nigeria.

“The SME Conference is a powerful platform that brings together key players in the ecosystem each year to address pressing issues affecting small businesses.

“This collaboration strengthens our capacity to engage more entrepreneurs, provide deeper insights, and drive conversations that inspire growth, resilience, and innovation.

“We commend Keystone Bank’s leadership for its vision and dedication to inclusive economic growth. The bank has truly distinguished itself as a champion of enterprise, and we are proud to have them as a strategic partner,” she concluded.

As part of the agreement, Keystone Bank becomes the major sponsor of the 2025 EDC SME Conference and a key supporter of the GEW Walk, a flagship event during Global Entrepreneurship Week Nigeria 2025.

Both events are expected to attract thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and policymakers, offering a vibrant platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and business empowerment.

Share