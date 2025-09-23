Keystone Bank Empowers Women With Vocational Skills In Ondo

As part of its commitment to social impact and community development, Keystone Bank Limited has commenced the 2025 Employee Volunteering Scheme (EVS) Phase 1 project in Akure, Ondo State, in partnership with the EGO Foundation.

According to the lender, the initiative is designed to equip women with practical vocational skills that promote self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Participants were provided with training in key areas including baking, wig making/hair installation & styling, liquid soap & disinfectant production, as well as Makeup & gele artistry.

The week-long programme concluded with a graduation ceremony where participants were recognised and presented with starter packs to support the immediate application of their newly acquired skills.

Speaking on the initiative, Izore Lami Bamawo, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, said: “At Keystone Bank, we believe that true empowerment comes from equipping people with the right tools and opportunities to create lasting change in their lives.

“Through the EVS platform, all employees are directly involved in touching lives and building stronger communities.

“This year’s project in Akure is particularly special as it focuses on empowering young women to become self-sufficient through vocational training.

“As a bank, we are committed not only to providing financial services but also to creating meaningful impact in the lives of Nigerians.

“By focusing on skill acquisition and entrepreneurship, we are contributing to reducing unemployment, fostering innovation, and strengthening local economies. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable development across communities,” she said.

The Employee Volunteering Scheme (EVS) is a flagship CSR initiative of Keystone Bank. Previous editions of the scheme have addressed critical areas such as education, healthcare, menstrual hygiene, and community development in partnership with state governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders.

With the successful completion of the 2025 Phase 1 project in Akure, Keystone Bank, in collaboration with the EGO Foundation, reaffirms its position as a socially responsible institution dedicated to economic empowerment, sustainable development, and inclusion.