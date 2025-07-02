Keystone Bank Empowers Entrepreneurs Across Nigeria With SME Business Clinic

Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to entrepreneurial development as the lender recently held a nationwide SME Business Clinic across 10 major Nigerian cities.

A statement by the bank said the initiative is in celebration of the United Nations’ World Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Day 2025 themed “Empowering SMEs for Growth and Sustainability.”

The empowerment programme, which was held throughout the month of June, reached entrepreneurs in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Aba, Asaba, Onitsha, Kano, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Abuja, and Ibadan—offering vital training, networking, and strategic insights tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The initiative was designed to equip SMEs with essential business management skills, provide a collaborative platform for entrepreneurs to connect and learn from one another, and deepen understanding of the key drivers of business growth and sustainability,” the bank said.

Commenting on the initiative, Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Keystone Bank, Olayemi Sule, said: “At Keystone Bank, we understand the vital role SMEs play in national development.

“The SME Business Clinic was designed to equip business owners with practical tools and knowledge to scale their ventures, build resilience, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“This initiative underscores our ongoing dedication to fostering innovation, financial literacy, and sustainable business practices,” she added.

During the training, each session featured hands-on workshops, expert-led discussions, and interactive Q&A forums addressing the real-world challenges Nigerian entrepreneurs face today.

“Participants also received actionable strategies to strengthen operations, access financing, and navigate an evolving business landscape.

Participants across the various cities praised Keystone Bank for the thoughtful initiative, expressing gratitude that a financial institution is intentionally investing in their growth.

“Many said they felt seen, heard, and encouraged by the practical nature of the sessions, adding that it was refreshing to see a bank go beyond transactions to truly support the engine room of the economy—SMEs.

Keystone Bank remains committed to supporting Nigerian entrepreneurs through strategic initiatives and partnerships aimed at fostering innovation, financial literacy, and business expansion.