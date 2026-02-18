As part of its continued commitment to social impact and community wellbeing, Keystone Bank Limited recently donated delivery kits to pregnant women in Jigawa State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Izore Lami Bamawo, noted that the initiative was carried out under the Employee Volunteering Scheme (EVS) Phase 2 Project.

She explained that the programme was designed to enhance maternal health outcomes, promote safer childbirth, and improve access to essential maternal care supplies.

She further disclosed that 150 expectant mothers benefited from the outreach programme.

Speaking at the donation exercise, Nasiru Ibrahim, Regional Head, Northwest, Keystone Bank, said the initiative aligns with the maternal health drive of Governor Umar Namadi under the Safemotherhood Initiative.

“This initiative is designed to complement the laudable efforts of the Governor of Jigawa State through the Safemotherhood Initiative (Haihuwa Lafiya). We commend the administration’s commitment to improving maternal and child health across Jigawa State, and we are proud to partner in advancing this noble cause.

“At Keystone Bank, we see maternal health as a foundation for sustainable development. When mothers are safe, families are stronger, communities are healthier, and economies are more productive.

“Our Employee Volunteering Scheme reflects our belief that corporate success must go hand in hand with social responsibility. Supporting safe deliveries is not just philanthropy; it is an investment in Nigeria’s future,” he said.

In her comments, Hajiya Hadizat Abdulwahab, Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs, Jigawa State, commended the initiative and emphasised the importance of partnerships between the private sector and government in improving maternal health outcomes.

She further lauded the bank for its sustained commitment to community development and support for vulnerable groups across the state.

“We sincerely appreciate Keystone Bank for this support in providing delivery kits to pregnant women. This intervention promotes safe, dignified delivery, provide much needed relief for vulnerable families and strengthens our collective resolve to reduce maternal mortality in Jigawa State.

“This singular act of compassion by Keystone Bank will undoubtedly go a long way in complementing our effort to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the state to the barest minimum. I call on other corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals within and outside the state to emulate Keystone Bank.

“To the beneficiaries, I urge you to use these delivery kits wisely and for their intended purpose. I also encourage you to serve as ambassadors of safe motherhood by advocating for early antenatal care and hospital delivery among other women in your communities. Your role is vital in encouraging positive health-seeking behaviour,” she said.

The Keystone Bank Employee Volunteering Scheme (EVS) remains a key Corporate Social Responsibility platform through which employees identify and implement impactful community projects nationwide.

Through health, education, empowerment, and environmental initiatives, the bank continues to foster meaningful engagement with its host communities.

With the successful completion of the EVS Phase 2 maternal health intervention, Keystone Bank further reinforces its commitment to sustainable development, community wellbeing, and inclusive social impact across Nigeria.