Keys To Safeguarding Press Freedom, Ethics In AI Era (3)

The last installment of this intervention examined the value of AI in journalism in such areas as analysis and verification of data and fact-checking.

The converse was also explored, i.e., the use of AI to manipulate through so-called deepflakes, propaganda, etc. we later considered its benefits, promise and peril. This week’s feature is prospective, as it stresses the importance of media literacy and outlines the various keys to safe-guarding press freedom and ethics in this brave new world. Enjoy.

Media literacy

Looking ahead, Nigerian stakeholders stress media literacy as essential. Audiences must learn to scrutinize digital content, and journalists must remain vigilant. As ICIR’s Bamas notes, maintaining public trust means using AI “transparently” and only as a tool under human control.

By combining innovative tools with ethical journalism standards, Nigeria’s press can navigate this brave new world. World Press Freedom Day reminds us that safeguarding truthful information is a collective task – in Nigeria, it now includes staying one step ahead of AI-enabled disinformation.

Keys to safeguarding press freedom and ethics in an era of AI

Nigeria’s press freedom situation is precarious. In 2024 Reporters Without Borders ranked Nigeria 112th of 180 countries, noting that “journalists have faced arrests, physical assaults, and threats,” especially when reporting on security agencies, corruption or human rights (Nigeria – Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Available at:

https://rsf.org/ en/country/nigeria). Independent monitors documented dozens of violations: one count found 33 incidents affecting 44 journalists in a year, while Media Rights Agenda (MRA) logged 45 attacks on reporters between May 2023 and April 2024 (55.Media Rights Agenda (MRA) – IFEX, Available at: https://ifex.org/ members/media-rights-agenda-mra/). In the closing weeks of 2023 security forces “ramped up repression with a series of arrests, detentions and assaults” on reporters.

Criminal laws compound the pressure – Freedom House notes that “criminal defamation laws” and other restrictive statutes impede the media, and CJID observers warn that many onerous regulations remain on the books (e.g. constitutional Section 45’s broad emergency powers). In this climate of legal and physical intimidation, urgent action is needed to protect journalists and preserve an independent press – a cornerstone of Nigerian democracy and accountability.

Journalists’ protection from legal, physical, digital threats

Strengthening Legal Protections and Reforms. Nigerian media practitioners need robust legal defenses and reforms to blunt abuses of the law. Key actions include: . Reform draconian statutes. Advocate to amend or repeal clauses in the Cybercrimes Act, Criminal Code and other laws that violate press freedom. For example, civil society has urged Nigeria to further narrow Section 24 (used to criminalize online speech) and add judicial oversight, after an ECOWAS court ruled its vague cybercrime provisions “unlawful”.

Similarly, criminal defamation and broad security exceptions (e.g. Section 45 of the Constitution) should be repealed or strictly limited. Any new media-related bills (such as the recently proposed social-media regulations) must guarantee free expression rather than restrict it.

Enshrine press freedom in law. Pursue constitutional and legislative changes to explicitly guarantee media rights. Stakeholders recommend constitutional amendments that include a clear press‐freedom guarantee and require laws to conform to international standards.

Nigeria’s Press Council Act (2022) – which, if fully implemented, would establish an independent body to accredit and defend journalists – should be operationalized quickly. Ultimately, Nigeria should ensure its legal framework (criminal law, cyberlaw, etc.) aligns with human rights obligations. · Rapid legal aid and accountability. Create mechanisms to support journalists under threat.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has convened WANAMDEL, a West African network of pro bono lawyers on call to defend harassed journalists (supra). Nigerian media organizations should publicize how to access such legal help. Within Nigeria, coalitions of lawyers (including those trained in media law) should be mobilized to take on urgent cases. For example, local media NGOs have urged swift prosecution of officials who attack reporters, and a recent Nigerian court held the government liable for failing to protect slain journalists. Enforcing such judgments and penal codes against perpetrators can deter future abuses.

· Documentation and policy advocacy. Strengthen monitoring of violations. Projects like the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development’s Press Attack Tracker systematically record threats and use that data to push policymakers for change. Media groups and unions (e.g. NUJ, Nigeria Guild of Editors) should loudly challenge each case. After a March 2024 abduction of a Lagos editor under cybercrime charges, for example, NUJ publicly condemned it as a tactic “to intimidate journalists”.

Civil society should also work through courts, parliament and international bodies to hold Nigeria accountable to its press‐freedom commitments. · Educate journalists on rights. Proactively train media workers in law and ethics so they can defend themselves. Workshops by groups like Media Rights Agenda (MRA) (supra) – supported by MacArthur/WSCIJ– teach journalists Nigerian and international media law, digital security, and ethical practice.

For example, in 2024 an MRA seminar in Ogun State covered “laws affecting the media” and how to secure sources. Such capacity‐building helps reporters avoid legal pitfalls and assert their rights, while reinforcing that the media should be seen as a guardian of democracy, not an enemy of the state. · Public safety commitments. Finally, Nigeria should codify a journalist safety mechanism.

The MFWA explicitly urges creation of a “national safety of journalists mechanism” involving government, media and civil society (supra).

This could take the form of a standing committee or task force that tracks press‐freedom violations, issues safety alerts, and coordinates rapid response (legal or security) when reporters are threatened. In practice, this means security agencies would have clear protocols: recognizing press credentials, respecting reporters covering protests, and escorting journalists when needed. State governments could develop press-safety guidelines (e.g. provisional press passes, emergency hotlines) and train police to distinguish journalists from protesters. Such measures – combined with legal reforms – can help ensure that “wanton attacks and arbitrary arrests” of journalists finally cease.

Now this Enhancing physical safety measures

Protecting Nigerian journalists in the field requires practical safety protocols and a culture of respect for the press. Key strategies include: · Safety training and equipment. Media organizations (NUJ chapters, press clubs) and NGOs should offer regular workshops on reporter safety: how to plan coverage of dangerous events, first aid basics, threatavoidance, etc. Where conflict or crime is common, newsrooms should equip staff with safety gear (helmets, vests, communication devices). Collaboration with emergency services (e.g. Red Cross) can provide training in trauma care.

· Security force liaison. Arrange liaison arrangements so that police and military recognize journalists as neutral observers. For instance, authorities should routinely notify major news organizations of planned operations or protests, and journalists should announce their presence when covering such events. Any assault on a clearly identified journalist (e.g. wearing a press badge) must be officially investigated and punished. Civil society could push for a rule that security agencies must issue formal apologies and prosecute officers whenever reporters are harmed, reinforcing that violence against the press is unacceptable.

· Safe havens and support networks. Media houses and associations can set up emergency relocation plans for journalists facing severe threats. For example, a local journalist receiving death threats could be offered temporary shelter or even relocation support by colleagues.

Unions like NUJ could create small emergency funds for threatened reporters. In extreme cases (e.g. targeted campaigns of intimidation), international press bodies and NGOs should be alerted to provide refuge or asylum options. · National safety framework. As MFWA recommends, the federal government should institutionalize press-safety protections, this could mean adopting UNESCO’s recommendation for a national “plan of action for the safety of journalists” – a multi-stakeholder strategy with goals, responsibilities and funding. Politicians and security chiefs should publicly reaffirm that journalists must be free to work without fear. State-level ombudsmen or press councils (where they exist) should monitor press-freedom compliance and report annually on progress.

Bolstering digital and cyber safety

As threats move online, journalists need strong cybersecurity and digital resilience. Recommended measures include:

· Secure communications. Promote use of encryption for sensitive conversations. Media organizations should train their staff in basic digital hygiene: using strong passwords, twofactor authentication, and secure cloud backup for files. Given Nigeria’s history of device seizures, journalists should minimize storing sources’ identities on unsecured phones or social media.

· Countering online harassment. Journalists – especially women – often face aggressive social media attacks in Nigeria. Newsrooms and unions must respond swiftly to online harassment: by documenting abuse (screenshots, logs), issuing public condemnations, and pursuing legal action if feasible. Cyber‐ rights groups like Paradigm Initiative can advise on countermeasures. Where online threats escalate into physical danger, the safety mechanisms above should activate.

· Circumventing censorship. In a context where the government has signaled plans to regulate social media, reporters should have tools and training to bypass blocks (VPNs, mirror sites). News outlets can maintain backup publishing channels (mirror websites, Telegram channels, etc.) so that reporting can continue even if official platforms are suppressed. IT support to quickly establish new sites or encrypted mailing lists can keep vital reporting flowing.

· Data protection advocacy. Encourage robust enforcement of Nigeria’s 2023 Data Protection Act, which helps safeguard journalists’ data and sources. Press organizations should liaise with Nigeria’s Data Protection Commission to ensure that privacy violations against the press (e.g. unwarranted hacking) are prosecuted. Training sessions on digital rights (some now offered by NGOs like Paradigm) can raise awareness of citizens’ and journalists’ data-security tools.

· Digital security capacity-building. Expand existing workshops on online risks.

For example, MRA’s training programs already cover “digital security and common digital threats”. These should be scaled nationwide. Social media platforms themselves (Facebook, Twitter) could be encouraged to host safety sessions for Nigerian journalists. Over the long term, universities and IT institutes might offer special courses on journalism cybersecurity.

And this Public Education: Media literacy and press freedom awareness

Integrating Media Literacy in Education. Building a media-literate public can reduce support for censorship and improve respect for journalism. Strategic steps include: · School and university curricula. Work with the education ministries to embed Media and Information Literacy (MIL) into school subjects.

UNESCO’s pilot MIL curriculum is already in use for teacher training. Nigeria is now hosting a UNESCO-led effort: as of early 2025, the federal government secured support from UNESCO and dozens of countries to establish a Category‑II “Media and Information Literacy Institute” in Abuja. This institute (to be housed at the National Open University) will train educators and students in critical media skills and countering misinformation.