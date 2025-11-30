Keys To Safeguarding Press Freedom, Ethics In AI Era (1)

Introduction

Freedom of the press stands as a cornerstone of any democratic society. In a nation as dynamic and diverse as Nigeria, where governance, development, and social cohesion often hinge on transparency and informed public discourse, the role of the press is not merely supportive—it is fundamental.

The Nigerian press has historically been both a watchdog and a catalyst for change, often operating in the shadows of political interference, intimidation, economic instability, and now, the complexities of the digital age. World Press Freedom Day (UNESCO, “World Press Freedom Day,” https://www. unesco.org/en/days/press-freedom.) offers an opportunity to reexamine the state of journalism and media freedom, especially in contexts where these ideals are increasingly under threat. In Nigeria, the press operates within a complex and often contradictory environment.

On the one hand, Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, guarantees freedom of expression and the press; on the other, systemic harassment, arbitrary arrests, legal ambiguities, and technological disruptions continue to constrain journalistic practice. As the media navigates political pressure, economic instability, and the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the need for a clear, well-informed, and locally grounded discourse on press freedom has never been more urgent. As the world celebrates World Press Freedom Day, the call to evaluate the current state of press freedom in Nigeria becomes urgent.

This is especially true given the rise of authoritarian-leaning policies (ARTICLE 19, “Nigeria: New Administration Must Prioritise Journalists’ Safety,” https:// www.article19.org/resources/nigeria-newadministration-must-prioritise-journalistssafety/), legal ambiguity around journalism-related offences, and the encroachment of artificial intelligence into newsrooms— each contributing to a shifting media landscape. This discourse explores the current landscape of press freedom in Nigeria, tracing key developments, ongoing threats, and legal ambiguities affecting journalists across the country.

It then delves into how AI is reshaping journalism in Nigeria, particularly through challenges such as misinformation, deepfakes, and threats to investigative integrity. The growing use of AI-generated content raises serious questions about ethical standards, verification practices, and public trust in media narratives. In a country where digital literacy is still developing, the misuse of AI could further endanger the already precarious state of the press.

Beyond identifying problems, this report aims to provide strategic recommendations for safeguarding press freedom, with a focus on protecting journalists, enhancing public awareness, and strengthening advocacy efforts in Nigeria. Particular attention is paid to legal reforms, capacity-building, collaboration with civil society, and the importance of public education in demystifying both journalism and AI. It emphasizes that protecting press freedom is not only the responsibility of journalists and media houses but a collective societal task that includes lawmakers, civil organizations, academia, and citizens themselves.

Overview: Nigeria’s press freedom index and realities

In 2024, Nigeria was ranked 112th out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index (Reporters Without Borders (RSF), “2024 World Press Freedom Index,” https:// rsf.org/en/country/nigeria.) by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). While this position may appear moderate in global terms, it masks more troubling trends. The index assesses factors such as the legal environment, political pressures, economic constraints, and the safety of journalists—categories in which Nigeria consistently underperforms.

Political interference remains a defining obstacle. Although Nigeria operates under a democratic structure, press institutions are frequently subjected to informal censorship, opaque access to government information, and retaliatory actions from public officials. Investigative journalism—especially when it reveals corruption, human rights abuses, or electoral malpractice—is often met with hostility. Another key factor is the safety and security of journalists. Numerous media workers have faced harassment, arbitrary detention, physical assaults, and in some cases, extrajudicial killings.

The lack of effective investigation and prosecution in such cases sends a chilling message: attacks on the press may go unpunished. This contributes to a culture of self-censorship, where journalists weigh the risks of coverage against their own personal safety.

Furthermore, the economic fragility of media institutions exacerbates vulnerability. Many independent outlets operate on limited budgets, heavily dependent on advertising revenues, which can be withdrawn by powerful state or corporate actors seeking to influence coverage. Media capture, where ownership or sponsorship is aligned with political interests, compromises editorial independence.

Nigeria’s global standing on press freedom reflects not just legal and political challenges, but also structural and economic barriers that constrain the autonomy and effectiveness of its media. The Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015 (Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, Section 24. Available at: https://ictpolicy.org/wpcontent/uploads/2016/05/Cybercrime_ Act_2015.pdf), while originally introduced to curb financial fraud, online terrorism, and digital insecurity, has become one of the most controversial instruments used against journalists in Nigeria. Section 24 of the Act, often termed the “anti-cyberstalking” provision, has been criticized for its vague and overly broad language. (It criminalizes sending messages via computer systems that are “grossly offensive,” cause “annoyance,” or are known to be false — which has frequently been used to charge journalists and critics).

Phrases like “grossly offensive,” “false,” or “causing annoyance” leave too much room for subjective interpretation, enabling state authorities to arrest or prosecute individuals—often journalists—on flimsy or politically motivated grounds. One recent and glaring example is the detention of Daniel Ojukwu, (Reuters, “Nigerian journalist detained over a week under cybercrime law,” May 2024, https://www. reuters.com/world/africa/nigerian-journalist-detained-over-week-under-cybercrime-law-employer-says-2024-05-09/.), an investigative journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ). Ojukwu was abducted by men of the Nigerian police in April 2024 and held incommunicado under accusations related to the Cybercrime Act.

His “crime”? Publishing a report alleging financial irregularities within a government agency. His case echoes a broader pattern: journalists are increasingly being accused of cyberstalking or spreading false information simply for holding public officials accountable. The Act has also been used to circumvent the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression under Section 39. Because the Cybercrime Act is positioned as a national security law, its provisions are often shielded from the kind of judicial scrutiny that would typically accompany laws affecting civil liberties. As a result, journalists are not only vulnerable to arrest but are often denied due process.

Moreover, the slow pace of legal reform, despite consistent advocacy from civil society organizations, suggests a worrying complacency or complicity on the part of lawmakers. Numerous organizations—including Media Rights Agenda (MRA) (Media Rights Agenda, “Report on Attacks on Journalists,” https://mediarightsagenda. org.), International Press Centre (IPC) (International Press Centre (IPC), “Press Freedom Situation in Nigeria,” https://www.ipcng. org/world-press-freedom-day-2024/.), and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) —have called for the amendment or repeal of the offending sections of the Act.

However, their recommendations have so far not translated into meaningful policy change. Given the increasing threats to press freedom, both legal and extra-legal, the call for comprehensive media law reform in Nigeria has never been louder. One of the foremost demands is for constitutional clarity and reinforcement. Stakeholders argue that existing provisions protecting press freedom must be more explicitly defined and shielded from encroachment by contradictory legislation, such as the Cybercrime Act.

This could involve introducing a Press Freedom Bill, (Media Rights Agenda, “MRA Calls for Enactment of Press Freedom Law to Provide Explicit Protection for Journalists,” 3 May 2021.), as proposed by some lawmakers, which would clearly outline the rights of journalists, define the limits of government interference, and establish mechanisms for redress in cases of abuse. Another pressing issue is the lack of independence among media regulatory bodies. Agencies like the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) (International Press Centre (IPC), “NBC’s Political Bias Undermines Media Regulation in Nigeria,” 2021. Available at: https://www.ipcng.org/ nbc-political-bias-undermines-media-regulation-in-nigeria/), have frequently been accused of operating as extensions of the executive arm of government.

For instance, media houses have faced exorbitant fines or temporary bans for airing content deemed “anti-government,” even when such content aligns with public interest journalism. For instance; Channels Television was fined ₦5 million and briefly suspended for interviewing a spokesperson of a banned group (IPOB), even though the discussion was framed within journalistic standards (Premium Times, “NBC fines Channels TV N5 million for interviewing IPOB leader,” April 2021. Available at: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/454764- nbc-fines-channels-tv-n5-million-for-interviewing-ipob-leader.html).

Again, Arise News was fined ₦2 million for broadcasting a false INEC report, even though the station later issued an apology. Critics described the fine as disproportionate and politically motivated (The Cable, “NBC fines Arise TV N2m over fake INEC report,” November 2022. Available at: https://www.thecable. ng/nbc-fines-arise-tv-n2m-over-fakeinec-report). Legal reform must therefore prioritize the autonomy and professionalism of regulatory agencies, ensuring that media oversight is guided by transparent, evidence-based standards rather than political expediency. Equally important is the need for journalist protection frameworks. As of now, Nigeria lacks a national policy or institutional mechanism for ensuring the safety of journalists.

Proposals include the establishment of a Journalist Safety Fund, a Press Freedom Monitoring Body, and judicial fast-track systems for resolving cases of harassment and unlawful detention of media professionals. Additionally, reforms must address the emerging digital media space, particularly as artificial intelligence and algorithmic amplification begin to influence content creation and dissemination.

Without strong legal safeguards, there’s a risk that AI could be misused to generate disinformation, manipulate public opinion, or undermine the credibility of legitimate journalism—threats that are magnified in contexts where press freedom is already fragile.

Encouragingly, a range of civil society initiatives—such as the Civic Space Guard Conference, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) (Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), “Who We Are,” https://thecjid.org/ about-us/), and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) (https:// wscij.org/about/) —have taken up the mantle of advocacy, training, and strategic litigation to press for change. Their work has helped frame press freedom not only as a media issue, but as a vital component of national development, rule of law, and democratic integrity