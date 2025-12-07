Keys To Safeguarding Press Freedom And Ethics In An Era Of AI In Nigeria (2)

The inaugural instalment of this intervention was naturally foundational: it introduced the subject and its touchstone, World Press Freedom Day, after which it assessed Nigeria’s press freedom index and the realities of its observance and otherwise.

This was followed by an overview of the emerging practice of the deployment of Artificial Intelligence in journalism. Today, we shall continue with the same theme and later explore other sub-themes such as AI-Fact-checking; Deepfakes and manipulation; Propaganda Articles; the benefits of AI and its promise and peril. Enjoy.

AI innovative tools

Across Nigeria’s media sector, innovative AI tools are emerging to help journalists analyze data and verify information. Many outlets stress that AI cannot replace human judgment but can handle tedious tasks. For example, the climate-news outlet The Colonist Report (The Colonist, “How AI Helped Us Expose Flood Aid Failure in Rivers State,” October 2024.

Available at: https://colonist.ng/how-aihelped-expose-flood-aid-failure/), used AI (ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini) to sift through 3,000 pages of government flood-relief documents for an investigation in Rivers State. The AI helped generate an automated podcast and initial report, giving the small newsroom a “fresh perspective on the data” and saving huge amounts of time.

Dataphyte Nigeria (Dataphyte, “Nubia AI: Creating Smarter Data Journalism with Artificial Intelligence,” July 2022. Available at: https://www.dataphyte. com/2022/07/20/introducing-nubia-ai-datajournalism-made-smarter/) – a media research organization – developed an AI platform called Nubia to turn raw data into story drafts.

Dataphyte’s data analyst Oluwasegun Abidoye explains that Nubia “handled the major analysis for (a) piece” on Nigeria’s electricity sector, breaking down every column of the dataset and saving him hours. These cases show how AI can extend the reach of undersized newsrooms by automating complex data work.

Fact-checking

Fact-checking is another growth area. Nigerian fact-checkers report using AI to verify claims and filter misinformation. In mid-2024, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) launched Dubawa’s AI Chatbot (Dubawa, “CJID and DUBAWA Launch AI Chatbot to Tackle Disinformation in West Africa,” May 2024. Available at: https://dubawa.org/cjid-anddubawa-launch-ai-chatbot-to-tackle-disinformation-in-west-africa/) (on WhatsApp) and an Audio platform to assist journalists and citizens. The Chatbot responds to queries in real time by retrieving up-to-date, verified information from reliable sources.

Research manager Silas Jonathan of Dubawa notes that this fills a gap: “When we talk about fact-checking mis- and disinformation, we look only at social media. But we realized that people lie a lot on the radio… we decided to create “Dubawa’s Audio Platform” that will “help journalists” monitor and identify false claims on radio”.

The Audio AI transcribes live broadcasts in Nigerian English, Pidgin and other dialects, flagging verifiable claims. In a few months, over 1,000 users (journalists and others) registered to use these tools. Nigerian newsrooms also leverage dedicated AI fact-check systems. The Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (through its FactCheckAfrica arm) created MyAIFactChecker, launched in 2024.

This tool allows reporters to input statements or questions and quickly receive verification from credible sources. In one case, Premium Times journalist Toheeb Babalola used it to query education statistics and was impressed when it instantly returned World Bank and UN data: “I just typed in something like, ‘provide relevant data on out-of-school children in Nigeria,’ and it worked (Premium Times, “How I Used AI in Investigative Reporting – Nigerian Journalist,” January 17, 2024. Available at: https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/641814-howi-used-ai-in-investigative-reporting-nigerianjournalist.html). The credibility and ease of use were impressive”.

Another emerging project, Nubia (from Dataphyte, 2022), combines AI with data analytics to generate drafts of articles and visualizations from large datasets.

Dataphyte emphasizes that its tools complement rather than replace reporters: “This tool was created as a synergy between artificial intelligence and human intelligence,” noting that journalists still must “fine-tune” and verify the AI outputs in sum, Nigerian journalists are experimenting with AI chatbots, transcription services, and data processors to make investigative work faster and more thorough.

Deepfakes and manipulation

While AI tools empower journalists, they also enable new forms of disinformation. Nigeria has already seen AI-driven deepfakes and manipulated media circulate widely, especially around elections.

Investigative journalist Hannah Ajakaiye notes that ahead of the 2023 presidential vote, social media was “inundated” with deepfakes and false posts (Hannah Ajakaiye, “Nigeria’s Election Was Nearly Derailed by AI-Powered Misinformation,” Rest of World, March 14, 2023. Available at:

https://restofworld.org/2023/nigeriaelection-ai-misinformation/).

For example, viral videos were doctored to show foreign celebrities endorsing a candidate (Peter Obi), and even figures like Elon Musk or Donald Trump were superimposed to falsely back him.

In another episode just before polling, a voice recording attributed to ex–Vice President Atiku Abubakar (another candidate) threatened to rig the election; Ajakaiye confirms this was an AI-generated audio deepfake.

These fabrications were designed to play on confirmation biases. As Ajakaiye explains, the Atiku fake reinforced familiar suspicions of rigging (“Nigerian politicians have been known to rig elections in the past”) while the celebrity endorsements gave Obi perceived Western validation that appealed to younger voters.

Propaganda articles

Such incidents illustrate a broader phenomenon: AI can “shoot the messenger” by impersonating trusted sources. Across Africa, reports have documented fake “avatar journalists” and ghostwritten articles used for propaganda.

In one investigation, hackers even used an AIgenerated French-Ghanaian reporter persona to insert fabricated stories into African media outlets (Voice of America (VOA), “Hackers Used Fake Reporter, AI to Spread Disinformation in Africa,” March 10, 2023. Available at: https://www.voanews. com/a/hackers-used-fake-reporter-ai-tospread-disinformation-in-africa-/7006889. html). Although these cases did not directly name Nigeria, they underscore how easily AI can subvert media integrity on the continent.

In Nigeria’s context, any trust deficit is dangerous: public opinion surveys show Nigerians are highly concerned about misinformation.

When manipulated content is polished and spreads fast on WhatsApp or radio, it can undermine serious reporting and sway public perception. As one analyst put it, Nigeria’s electorate may have witnessed one of the first democratic contests marred by such sophisticated AI disinformation. Overall, the ethical risk is clear.

Deepfakes blur the line between truth and lies. People with preconceived biases or low media literacy are less likely to detect manipulations. Journalists warn that unless countermeasures (like detection tools and literacy campaigns) keep pace, synthetic media could erode the public’s trust in all journalism.

In Nigeria, these concerns intersect with ongoing legal and regulatory challenges: existing media codes enforced by the Press Council of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) demand factual reporting, but AI’s rapid growth currently outstrips specific laws. Press freedom advocates note that unchecked misinformation – especially if amplified by AI – can indirectly restrict journalistic space by creating confusion or justifying censorship.

Nigerian media professionals express a mix of caution and optimism about AI. Veteran journalist Tolu Ogunlesi (former presidential media aide) delivered a keynote warning of this “aggressive tide reshaping journalism and the media landscape”.

He urged colleagues to respond proactively: journalists “must come up with and invest in solutions” to counter AI’s “real dangers” (Tolu Ogunlesi, “Journalism in the Age of Generative AI” (Keynote Address), African Investigative Journalism Conference 2024, University of the Witwatersrand. Available at: https://journalism.co.za/toluogunlesi-ai-keynote-2024-full-text/). Emphasizing that credibility is paramount, Ogunlesi argued “journalists cannot afford to lose the trust of their audience,” especially as watchdogs.

He advised full transparency – disclosing funding and any AI tools used in reporting – to maintain accountability.

Similarly, Victoria Bamas, editor of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), stressed that “AI isn’t the enemy” if used wisely. Bamas highlights that contemporary AI models are often trained on Western data, leading to biases when applied locally, so she calls for localized training sets and contextual awareness.

Crucially, Bamas insists that reporters namecheck their use of AI: “transparency is crucial to maintaining trust and avoiding questions about the credibility of journalistic outputs”. Both leaders agree that ethical standards and human judgment must guide AI adoption.

Benefits of AI

On the practical side, Nigerian reporters who have used these tools report real benefits. Rejoice Taddy, an investigative reporter with Prime Progress Nigeria, recounts using Dubawa’s Audio AI on a viral Facebook clip. The original audio mixed Nigerian English and Pidgin and was unclear; after failing with a generic transcription app, she turned to Dubawa’s tool.

“Thankfully, Dubawa’s Audio AI tool came through, accurately transcribing the conversation,” Taddy says. This saved “a lot of time” and let her focus on verifying the claim. She also found the Dubawa chatbot helpful: when researching how satire drives misinformation, she used it to pull multiple relevant fact-checks, which “streamlined” her research.

Dataphyte’s journalists report similar experiences. Data analyst Abidoye notes that Nubia “was really useful and user-friendly”: for one project on electricity distribution, Nubia gave him a real-world draft story from the data, allowing him to spend his time crafting the narrative.

Afterward, Abidoye only needed to shape the output into his own style, since “the calculations were spot-on and detailed”. He did suggest improvements (like comparing multiple datasets), but overall, he credits the tool with doing the heavy lifting of analysis (African Investigative Journalism Conference Report (2024). “AI, Journalism, and the Fight Against Deepfakes.” Wits Journalism (University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa) Available at: https://journalism.co.za/ai-andafrican-journalism-lessons-from-2024-conference/).

AI-assisted fact checking

Other journalists praise AI-assisted factchecking. Premium Times freelancer Toheeb Babalola describes testing MyAIFactChecker after a training workshop. In one case he asked it for statistics on out-of-school children in Nigeria; within seconds it returned links to World Bank and UN data.

“The credibility and ease of use were impressive,” he recalls.

Babalola believes such tools could be “game-changer[s]” for investigations, although he notes they still need fine-tuning and integration with platforms like WhatsApp.

These firsthand accounts – from media veterans, editors and reporters – show a cautious embrace of AI. Nigerian journalists acknowledge AI’s efficiency gains but emphasize oversight, ethics and local context. As one put it, AI should be used “selectively in specific aspects of investigative reporting where it enhances efficiency without replacing the essential human element”.

AI’s promise and peril

For Nigeria’s media freedom, AI is both promise and peril. On one hand, AI-driven fact-checking and data tools strengthen independent journalism’s watchdog role; on the other hand, unchecked synthetic media can erode trust.

This balance reflects the global World Press Freedom Day theme:

Nigeria must ensure that AI bolsters rather than undermines a free press. Journalistic codes enforced by bodies like the Press Council of Nigeria and National Broadcasting Commission already require accuracy and fairness; AI’s misuse (e.g. publishing AI-generated fake reports) would violate these standards. Conversely, embracing AI tools requires openness: veteran editor Ogunlesi insists media outlets disclose AI use to remain above reproach.