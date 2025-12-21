Keys To Safeguarding Press Freedom And Ethics In AI Era (4)

Introduction

Last week, we examined threats faced by journalists and measures for combating them including media literacy and enhancing awareness of press freedom. Today, we shall continue with same and conclude with suggested legal reforms. Enjoy.

Public Education: Media literacy and press freedom awareness (Continues)

Community Outreach and Awareness Campaigns. Beyond schools, broad public campaigns can raise understanding of press freedom as a common good:

· Public information campaigns. Use radio, TV and social media to spread simple messages about why a free press matters. Short radio dramas or talk shows in English and local languages can illustrate how press freedom supports community welfare (for instance, by exposing fraud or improving health messaging). During election periods, civic-education programmes should emphasize that a vigilant media helps voters make informed choices.

· World Press Freedom Day events. Leverage May 3 each year for high-visibility events (town halls, panel discussions, art exhibits). Civil society groups, universities and media unions can collaborate on these events. For example, in April 2024 the MFWA and partners organized a public forum in Accra (with Nigerian representatives) to launch the WANAMDEL lawyers network and highlight press freedom challenges. Similar forums in Nigerian cities – featuring journalists, activists, and occasionally sympathetic officials – would educate attendees and generate media coverage.

· Grassroots dialogue. NGOs should facilitate community meetings where local journalists explain their work and answer citizens’ questions. In rural areas, partnerships with community radio stations and local leaders can demystify the press; projectors and public screenings (with translation) can bring quality reporting to villages. Such outreach builds empathy for journalists and underlines press freedom’s link to everyday concerns.

· Online public literacy drives. Encourage citizens to follow fact-checking organizations (like Dubawa) and reliable news outlets on social media. CSOs can run short social-media campaigns or influencer partnerships that teach audiences how to identify credible news. For example, short videos (“Know Your Rights, Read Your News”) can circulate on WhatsApp and Facebook.

Promoting Journalistic Integrity and Responsible Reporting. Media literacy also depends on a responsible press. Journalists and editors must meet high ethical standards to win public trust. Training programs already emphasize this: MRA notes that journalists should “familiarize themselves with laws… and make every effort to comply” with ethical codes. Likewise, they urge media professionals to “uphold the highest ethical standards” so the public remains confident in journalism. In practice, this means media outlets should fact-check stories, promptly correct errors, and be transparent about sourcing – all of which will reinforce positive public attitudes toward press freedom. Finally, link public education with legal awareness. Campaigns should inform citizens about the Right to Information Act (2011) and how they can demand transparency, as this strengthens accountability. NGOs can hold “FOI clinics” to guide citizens in filing information requests. When the public sees journalists uncovering useful information (such as budget leaks or health data) and affecting change, respect for journalism’s role naturally grows.

Local Advocacy Efforts and Case Studies

These strategies are already being championed by Nigerian organizations and coalitions. For example:

· Media Rights Agenda (MRA): MRA regularly litigates and lobbies on press-freedom issues. In 2024 it won a landmark court ruling finding that the Nigerian government’s failure to protect journalists from extrajudicial killings violated their constitutional rights.

· Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development (CJID): CJID’s Press Attack Tracker digitally logs violations against Nigerian journalists and provides follow-up support. This data-driven tool has helped convince policymakers to act and alerted colleagues to hotspots of danger. CJID also advocates for safer reporting and freedom of expression, amplifying journalists’ cases at the national level.

· Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA): MFWA not only reports on Nigerian cases, it mobilizes regional solidarity. In October 2024 it launched WANAMDEL, a West Africa network of media-defense lawyers including Nigerian attorneys. With MFWA’s backing, WANAMDEL stands ready to offer free legal aid to any Nigerian journalist facing court or arrest for their work. MFWA also actively campaigns – it has publicly urged Nigerian authorities to end “wanton attacks” on the press and to make media safety a national priority

· Nigeria Union of Journalists and Guild of Editors: The country’s journalist associations frequently issue statements defending press freedom. For instance, when an editor was seized by the army in March 2024, the NUJ demanded his release and decried the act as an attempt “to intimidate journalists”. Such public pressure, together with international attention, helped secure his eventual release.

· UNESCO and Partner Institutes: UNESCO has been active on the education front. It helped develop Nigeria’s first Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists curriculum for law schools (launched March 2025), and even trained 35 judicial tutors from across Nigeria on this new curriculum. By educating future judges and lawyers about press rights, UNESCO’s programme aims to strengthen legal protections long-term. At the same time, UNESCO supports the national MIL coalition (MILCON) and the planned MIL Institute in Abuja.

· Media organizations and fact-checkers: Leading news outlets and civil-society media also teach media literacy. The news site Legit.ng has run workshops teaching youth to spot fake news and to value reliable journalism. Fact-checking NGOs (e.g. Dubawa) and educational programmes (e.g. Prempeh College’s media classes) contribute by holding public seminars and school visits.

Together, these efforts show a vibrant ecosystem rallying around press freedom. By scaling up such initiatives – combining journalist training, legal advocacy, and public education – Nigeria can begin to turn the tide. As MFWA emphasizes, protecting journalists and ensuring a free press are “cornerstones of democracy”. With concerted action by government, media and civil society, Nigeria can safeguard its press and bolster citizens’ right to know.

Conclusion

Press freedom in Nigeria stands at a pivotal crossroad. In recent years, the country’s media landscape has encountered increasingly complex threats—from government censorship and legislative abuse to physical attacks and systemic intimidation. These challenges are not abstract; they directly affect the lives of journalists and the ability of the public to access information. The arrest and prolonged detention of journalists like Daniel Ojukwu under questionable applications of the Cybercrime Act (Reuters, 2024) highlight a deeply troubling trend: the use of ambiguous or overreaching legal frameworks to silence dissent. Similarly, the banning of songs and public commentary critical of those in power (AP News, 2024) signals an environment where freedom of expression is not only threatened but often punished. This conclusion aims to synthesize the key insights across the various subthemes—legal constraints, investigative journalism in the age of AI, journalist protection, public awareness, and advocacy—while reaffirming the urgent need for comprehensive and context-driven reforms in Nigeria.

The Nigerian press operates under a legal environment that is paradoxically both enabling and restrictive. While the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and the press, numerous statutes—such as certain provisions in the Cybercrime Act, the Official Secrets Act, and sections of the Penal Code—continue to be used against journalists. These laws, often vague or broadly worded, create room for misuse by law enforcement and other government agents.

In practice, this leads to arbitrary arrests, delayed trials, harassment, and, more subtly, a growing culture of self-censorship among media practitioners. The legal battles being fought by civil society organizations, including the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), have been pivotal in challenging these laws in court and pushing for judicial clarity (CIMA, 2023). Yet, without an accompanying legislative and political commitment, these gains remain fragile.

Another core concern in the Nigerian context is the role of security agencies in perpetuating a hostile environment for journalists. Reports and surveys have consistently shown that law enforcement officers are among the leading violators of media freedom in the country (Vanguard, 2024). Journalists covering protests, political events, or corruption scandals frequently face harassment, unlawful detention, or physical assault.

The institutional culture within these agencies appears resistant to transparency and press scrutiny, often equating media oversight with subversion. This mindset has fostered impunity, with very few cases resulting in disciplinary actions or legal consequences. In such an atmosphere, journalists are forced to operate under duress, especially those engaged in investigative reporting. It becomes increasingly dangerous to hold power to account when the state not only fails to protect the press but actively endangers it.

Technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), has added another layer of complexity to the practice of journalism in Nigeria. On one hand, AI offers immense potential to streamline investigative processes, enhance fact-checking, and broaden the reach of public interest reporting. On the other hand, it introduces serious risks, including the proliferation of deepfakes and synthetic media designed to discredit journalists or distort the truth. In a society already grappling with low digital literacy levels and widespread misinformation, deepfakes could be weaponized to erode public trust in legitimate journalism. As the report highlighted, AI-generated content has been used in political propaganda and character assassination, with little to no regulatory oversight. If not addressed, these trends could delegitimize authentic investigative reporting and create a post-truth media climate where facts become negotiable.

Public education and media literacy are indispensable in navigating these challenges. Many Nigerians are not fully aware of the constitutional and democratic importance of a free press. Misinformation spreads easily, often outpacing accurate, fact-based journalism. In this vacuum, the press is vulnerable to being vilified by the very public it seeks to inform. Empowering citizens through educational campaigns, both in urban and rural areas, can foster a more supportive ecosystem for media practitioners.

Initiatives aimed at improving digital literacy, understanding journalistic ethics, and distinguishing between real and manipulated content are essential. This should be supported by collaborative efforts between educational institutions, media organizations, NGOs, and government agencies. Only with an informed public can there be meaningful resistance to authoritarian measures disguised as regulatory control.

Equally important are the ongoing advocacy efforts by media and civil society coalitions across Nigeria. Groups such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), and International Press Centre (IPC) have played vital roles in monitoring press violations, offering legal support to journalists, and engaging policymakers.

These efforts have led to incremental gains—such as increased dialogue with security agencies, the documentation of press violations, and the training of journalists in safety protocols. Still, much more is required. National advocacy must be scaled and coordinated, with greater attention given to rural journalists who often face the greatest threats with the least institutional support. There is also a need to domesticate and implement international frameworks like the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists.

Recommendations:

Comprehensive legal reforms

In light of these findings, several strategic recommendations have emerged. First, Nigeria must embark on comprehensive legal reforms that prioritize press freedom and curtail the misuse of existing laws. Provisions that criminalize defamation or enable surveillance of journalists without court orders should be repealed or amended. Second, accountability mechanisms need to be strengthened—this includes establishing independent investigative panels to handle cases of press violations and ensuring that perpetrators are prosecuted. Third, capacity-building for journalists must go beyond training and extend to the provision of resources for digital security, physical safety, and mental health. Fourth, public awareness campaigns must be intensified, with media and civil society organizations leading the way in demystifying the role of journalism in society. Finally, stakeholder collaboration should be deepened, fostering an environment where media, government, and civil actors can co-create safety protocols and frameworks for responsible media governance.

Defence of press freedom

The defense of press freedom in Nigeria is not merely a journalist’s battle—it is a national imperative. A truly free press functions as a mirror to society, a watchdog to the state, and a voice to the voiceless. When that press is muzzled, the democratic foundations of the nation are shaken. This analysis has made it abundantly clear that the threats to Nigeria’s media are real, multifaceted, and growing in complexity.

However, the resilience of Nigerian journalists, the rising awareness among citizens, and the relentless push by advocacy groups offer hope. With decisive legislative, institutional, and societal action, Nigeria can protect the integrity of its media and reaffirm its commitment to democratic values. The road ahead will not be easy, but it is both necessary and urgent—for without a free press, freedom itself is at risk. (Concluded).

Thought for the week

A free press can, of course, be good or bad, but, most certainly without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad -Albert Camus.

Last line

God bless my numerous global readers for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by humble me, Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, FCIArb., LL.M, Ph.D, LL.D, D.Litt, D.Sc, DHL, DA. Kindly come with me to next week’s exciting dissertation.