Keypoints at NBA-SBL 17th Annual Business Conference

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) recently held its 17th Annual International Business Law Conference at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State themed: ‘The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities of Law, Policy and Regulation’, which was aimed at exploring recent trends in the country’s business law environment for national development.

The Chair of the Conference Planning Committee (CPC) and Treasurer of the Section’s Council, Ayoyinka Olajide-Awosedo, at a pre-event press conference, informed that “there are plethora of laws that affect the economy and so we want to sit in the room with all the relevant stakeholders, industries regulators, policies makers and look at how to move our economy forward” while the Chairman of NBA-SBL, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, disclosed that the council had keen interest and made various landmark successes in developing the economy of the country.

This year’s conference Keynote Speaker was the Country Director for Nigeria of the World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri while the Special Guest of Honour was the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Dr. Chaudhuri had traced the development index of Nigeria and Indonesia, noting that Nigeria lost its strategic advantage over the Asian Tigers, because the country failed to develop its private sector.

He further added that no nation has been able to develop without the private sector by contributing at least 80% to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), stating that his bank had been working with both federal and state governments, to improve the nation’s statistics on private sector involvement.

He observed that for the nation to develop, both physically and economically, the government must unlock the private sector and improve law, justice delivery, as well as the judiciary, among others. The Lagos State Governor, represented by the Secretary to State Government, Mrs. Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, lauded NBA-SBL for choosing Lagos for the annual conference.

He stated his government’s determination to further reduce the difficulty of doing business in Lagos State, noting that his government was working on unifying taxes and reducing the time needed to get all forms of business permits in the state. On his part, the NBA President, Yakubu Mai- kyau (SAN), lauded the choice of the conference theme, stating that with a new government in place, it was time to chart a well-defined track for the Nigerian business and economic environment.

At the well-attended conference, the plenary sessions included: ‘Transforming Nigeria’s Business Environment: Unlocking Potential through Legislative and Policy Reforms’, which was moderated by Mrs. Folake Akinkugbe- Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa and had other panellists such as Dr. Yemi Kale, Partner and Chief Economist, KPMG Nigeria;

Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, former Chairperson of the Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Olukorede Adenowo, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank; Zeal Akaraiwe, Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Blaque; and Dr. Yemi Osindero, Managing Partner, Uhuru Investment Partners. Speaking on legislative reforms, the panellists noted that laws should not be prescriptive, but should rather be made broader to allow the judiciary to effectively discharge its functions.

They also noted that the economy is dysfunctional because it is tied to oil and that there is an urgent need to fix the machinery of the non-oil sectors and allow them to grow. The panellists further suggested that the government should bring in the informal sector into the tax regime to reduce the burden on the formal sector and that the amount of tax one pays should be proportional to the services they get from the government.

They stressed the need to increase Nigeria’s domestic savings and investments like other emerging markets. The panel further identified that the country is confronted with unstable economic policies, obstacles in regulatory processes, security issues, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure.

The conference also had the session on: ‘The Future of Financial Services Regulations in Nigeria: Is There a Need for a Paradigm Shift?’, whereby the financial services sector was described as one of the most robust in Africa, and one of the fastest-growing globally with high prospects for exponential growth. However, there were questions as to whether such growth is sustainable in the long term, given the current regulatory environment.

The moderation was done by Desmond Ogba, a Partner at the law firm of Templar’s, which also had the likes of Dr. Folashade Adeyemo, a senior law lecturer at the University of Liverpool, who participated virtually; Tunde Oladosu, a Partner at Clifford Chance; Dr. Ajibola Asolo, a Partner at Aluko and Oyebode; Franca Eguekwe, Company Secretary at NG Clearing Ltd; and Temitope Sowunmi, a Counsel at The New Practice (TNP).

Leading the discourse, Adeyemo gave an overview of current legislation and a profile of regulatory bodies, their purpose, importance, shortcomings, challenges and solutions to them. Oladosu considered the question of how to prevent a run on banks in response to current economic shocks, notably occasioned by the policies of the Federal Government, the feasibility of the call for the ‘unbundling’ of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and how this aligns with global best practices.

The panellists took a closer look at the insurance industry in Nigeria in its ongoing quest for greater market penetration; the need to maximise the provisions of the Nigeria Startup Act in the quest to grow the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) ecosystem; and managing energy transition in a manner that does not impact negatively on economic growth, among other salient issues.

There were also the ‘Fireside Chat on The Nigeria Startup Act: From Enactment to Implementation: What Next?’, ‘The Impact of Emerging Technologies and Digital Transformation on the Nigerian Business and Legal Environment’, and ‘Closing Nigeria’s Infrastructural Gap with Public-Private Partnerships’. In addition to the above, the conference witnessed a flurry of both breakout and plenary sessions devoted to some crucial matters that engage the attention and professional preoccupations of the legal ecosystem.

The session examined the rise of the Nigerian creative industry with the aid of artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital enablers, the industry’s ability to navigate as well as the regulatory environment in a manner that recognises and rewards creators, and the feasibility, or otherwise, of harmonising regulation across jurisdictions.

This session was moderated by Paul Okeugo, Founder and President of Chocolate City, which included other panellists such as Christian Aniukwu, Partner at Stren and Blan; Mrs. Lynda Alphaeus, Director at the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC); Akin Agunbiade, an Associate at the law firm of Aelex; and the popular singer and songwriter, MI, whose real name is Jude Abaga, the Chief Executive at Incredible Music, a record label.

It was pointed out that, as the second-largest employer of labour in Nigeria, the exponential growth of the creative industry has the enormous potential to transform the country’s economy, most especially, in its digital manifestation and its ability to scale up its value chain in a global market. With this trend, there has come a great deal of concern among stakeholders and relevant legal borders on data privacy, intellectual property (IP) management, copyright violations, and ownership of AI-generated contents.

The panellists made a number of insightful observations such as the need to recognise that creative expression is a fundamental right and to craft the regulatory environment and enforcement mechanism accordingly. Furthermore, with the growing number of Nollywood movies in Nigeria, it is crucial to talk about the balancing of ethical standards with the promotion of innovation, and the need for key stakeholders to invest in infrastructure that encourage the development of the industry beyond the confines of major cities where the bulk of these movies are shot and produced,

plus the need to scale-up legal instruments such as the Nigerian Copyright Law, the Creative Industry Act and the Nigeria Startup Act, to make adequate provisions for digital innovations in a manner that leaves no ambiguity as to the distinction, between human interference and AI-generated contents as well as the imperative of preventing the appropriation of contents from creators from disadvantaged backgrounds such as advanced world industrial players.

The breakout sessions included: ‘Harnessing Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’s Mining Sector: A Case Study of the Segilola Gold Project’, where Ola Alokolaro moderated the four-man panel an engaging discussion on the Nigerian mining sector, with Segun Lawson, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of SROL; relating the progress made by Thor Incorporations in the Segilola Gold Project.

Other interesting sessions include ‘The Imperatives of Creative Rights in a Digitalised Industry with a Global Outlook’, ‘Energy Transition and ESG: The Pathway to Energy Security and Sustainability in Nigeria’, ‘Forging a Path to Effective Commercial Dispute Resolution in Africa: Exploring the Need for an African Arbitration Centre’,

‘The impact of Transportation Infrastructure on Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Emerging Trends and Challenges’, and ‘Harnessing the Economic Potentials of AfCFTA in Nigeria: Regulatory and Institutional Frameworks Required for Implementation’. lDr. Kupoluyi is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law