Keymaker Records Opens Year With ‘Obamwem’ Featuring Gmoney Imadiyi

Keymaker Records is proud to present its latest single “OBAMWEN” featuring the unique talent of Gmoney Imadiyi! Sung in what is predominantly Edo Language, “OBAMWEN” is an intoxicating blend of cultural wealth and musical finesse.

This enchanting tune weaves through traditional and contemporary pieces effortlessly; the ever-rolling background backup, with voices aplenty, makes for quite the mesmerizing auditory experience.

The more you listen to it, the more it becomes clear that Gmoney Imadiyi has created something truly memorable with “OBAMWEN.” Every note is crafted with discerning attention to detail, and as a result, the song is perfectly sewn together into a dazzling tapestry of sound.

“The piano, the synthesizers, the guitar—it’s impossible to imagine any of these elements by themselves being able to elicit such an emotional response in listeners.

“It’s only when they’re all combined that the magic truly happens, every piece blending to create an unforgettable atmosphere whose presence is tangibly felt long after the song is over.

And that’s to say nothing of the mixing and mastering of “OBAMWEN,” which is extraordinary. Every level is meticulously balanced so that even as the elements crescendo, Gmoney Imadiyi’s voice remains the primary focal point, his soulful croon never devoid of clarity or resonant emotion.

“As Keymaker Records keeps its ascent to greatness, OBAMWEN serves as a testament to the label’s unwavering dedication to musical excellence.

“With the exceptional expertise of Gmoney Imadiyi at their disposal, Keymaker Records is poised to go beyond borders and captivate audiences internationally. Get equipped to embark on a musical journey like no different with OBAMWEN!