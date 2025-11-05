Keyamo Writes Trump, Denies Claims Of Christian Persecution In Nigeria

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has written an open letter to United States President, Donald Trump, refuting claims of mass killings of Christians in Nigeria.

In the letter, Keyamo, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged Trump and the U.S. government to seek “balanced and verifiable information” about Nigeria’s security situation before drawing conclusions.

He described as “false and misleading” the assertion that Christians are specifically targeted for persecution in Nigeria, insisting that the country’s violence affects adherents of all religions.

“Because of my strong Christian background and ethical pedigree, it would have been unconscionable for me to serve in a government that targets Christians. It is simply not true,” Keyamo wrote.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu, despite being a Muslim, has appointed several Christians including top security chiefs and is known for his inclusive leadership style.

“President Tinubu’s wife is a pastor of one of Nigeria’s biggest Pentecostal churches, and most of his children are practising Christians.

He would be the last person to condone or support religious killings,” the minister added.

Keyamo, who received the Global Human Rights Award in Washington in 2017, said Nigeria’s challenges stem from long-standing security issues involving insurgent and criminal groups such as Boko Haram and bandits, not from religious persecution.

He emphasized that Nigeria remains a secular state, with constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and equality among citizens.

“The insecurity in parts of the country has affected both Christians and Muslims alike. No group has been singled out for persecution by the government,” he stated.

Calling for deeper international cooperation, the minister urged the U.S. government to support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts against terrorism and insecurity rather than rely on one-sided reports.

“We ask for collaboration, frank dialogue, and a broader understanding from your government at this time,” Keyamo appealed.

He also prayed for the prosperity of both nations:

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God bless the United States of America.”