Keyamo Visits ICAO Headquarters, UN Aviation Agency

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Friday said he visited the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) headquarters in Montreal, Canada, and the United Nations Aviation Agency’s (UNAA) headquarters in New York, United States.

The Minister made this known while sharing photos of his visit to the two aviation agencies on his verified X page, formerly Twitter.

According to him, he went on the trip to seek the cooperation of the two international regulatory agencies on the overall civil aviation master plan and airport development in Nigeria.

Upon his arrival, Salvatore Sciacchitano, the President of the ICAO Council, Juan Carlos Salazar, the Secretary-General, and Engr. Ben Tukur, the representative of Nigeria on the ICAO Council, welcomed Keyamo.

Taking to his X account, Keyamo wrote: “In the last two days, I have been on a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Aviation Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), in Montreal Canada, where I fervently sought the support of this all-important international regulatory body on the comprehensive civil aviation master plan and airports’ development in Nigeria.

“I was received by the ICAO Council President, Mr Salvatore Sciacchitano, the Secretary-General, Mr Juan Carlos Salazar and Nigeria’s Representative on the ICAO Council, Engr. Ben Tukur.

“Those who accompanied me were the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Odunowo.”