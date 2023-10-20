New Telegraph

October 20, 2023
Keyamo Visits Chairmen Of Senate, House Committees On Aviation (Photos)

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the National Assembly out of politeness.

Keyamo who made this known in a statement issued via his official X page said he met the chairs of the Senate and House committees on aviation, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai and Hon. Peter Akpatason.

According to him, he had very fruitful discussions with the lawmakers on issues bothering on the progress of the Aviation sector.

See the photos below

