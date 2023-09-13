Keyamo Unveils Three Roadmaps For Aviation Industry

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has unveiled three roadmaps for the development of the country’s aviation industry.

the three roadmaps, according to Keyamo are the development of aerotropolises, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and aircraft leasing companies.

Keyamo said the Federal Government is committed to developing the aviation industry and that the three roadmaps are a major step in that direction.

The minister made this known while speaking at the 7th Aviation Summit in Abuja on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

The minister also apologized to foreign airlines for the trapped funds that they have in Nigeria.

He said the government is working to resolve the issue and that he hopes to have a solution in place soon.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has put the entire trapped funds of six of its members in Africa at $349.1 million

details later…