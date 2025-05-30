Keyamo To Address 8th Africa-Ireland Economic Forum

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed the readiness of Nigeria to participate in the forthcoming 8th Africa-Ireland Economic Forum scheduled for June 24th in Dublin, 2025.

According to a statement on Friday in Abuja, signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, Head Press and Public Affairs, Keyamo made the disclosure while speaking during a courtesy call by the Ireland Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ryan.

Keyamo expressed the laudable improvement in the Nigeria Aviation sector within the two years of the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that in a swift response in Nigeria’s attempt to fully comply with the Cape Town Convention on dry-leasing of aircraft by preparing and signing the Practice Direction, the Aviation Working Group adjusted the global score/rating of Nigeria on compliance status from 49.5 to 70.5.

He also noted that the signing of the Administrative Rules governing aircraft repossession by creditors and lessors, known as the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), under his leadership, saw a significant improvement 24 hours after the signing of IDERA which made the Aviation Working Group (AWG) announce Nigeria’s score on the Cape Town Convention (CTC) Compliance Index from 70.5% to 75.5%, making Nigeria one of the best in Africa.

Keyamo also informed the Ambassador of the recently revised insurance regulations expected to boost the aviation sector, improve irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization, allow local operators to operate under certain conditions, in line with the Cape Town Convention to thrive the Aviation industry.

This he said, has improved the confidence of investors in the Nigerian Aviation industry.

Speaking earlier, Ireland Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Peter Ryan appreciated the tremendous improvement in the Nigeria Aviation Industry. He said the essence of the visit was to deepen bilateral discussions and collaboration, foreign direct investment, and possible areas to support Nigeria Aviation industry.

He said establishing partnership with Nigeria is key mainly in the areas of investment facilitation, training, green aviation and job creation. He emphasized that Nigeria is an attraction for investors as far as international market is concern.

While describing Nigeria as a great country with great potentials, Ryan said that Nigeria community in Ireland are doing incredibly well in all facet of the economy. He stressed the need for Nigeria and the Hon. Minister to participate in the forthcoming event to showcase their potentials particularly in the Aviation sector to the world.

Share