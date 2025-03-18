Keyamo: The Nostradamus Who Saw Today

Share

Three years ago, Chief Festus Keyamo made a bold prediction. As the then Minister of Labour and Employment and spokesperson for the Tinubu/Shettima All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, he foresaw a landslide victory for President Bola Tinubu.

Keyamo proclaimed that Asiwaju was not just a winner, but the chosen one, sent to lead Nigeria from bondage, poverty, and misery to a promised land of prosperity.

Like the ancient Nostradamus, Keyamo’s analytical mind dissected the demographic setup of the APC, previous voting patterns, and the triple split of opposition parties. He predicted a sure overwhelming win for his party’s candidate.

Keyamo also saw tomorrow, foreseeing an unprecedented economic and social turnaround under President Tinubu’s administration. He envisioned a land where every citizen’s potential would drive national development, unhindered by ethnicity, religion, tribe, or politics.

A man of impeccable national and international stature, he envisioned a future where Nigeria’s social and physical infrastructures would undergo a significant transformation.

He foresaw a leadership that would exhibit empathy, capacity, and the political will to implement innovative reforms, ultimately enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Keyamo’s faith in President Tinubu’s determination, capability, and competence was unwavering. He believed in the President’s vision and was convinced that together, they could drive Nigeria’s growth and development.

As a fantastically brilliant and responsive leader, he took on the dual role of Minister of the Federal Republic and Campaign spokesperson with patriotic zeal. For him, this was an opportunity to showcase his skills in nation-building, setting a new standard for performance and responsibility.

As Chief Festus Keyamo took the reins as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, he came armed with a clear vision and a comprehensive blueprint. His five-point agenda was a roadmap for transformation, prioritizing strict compliance with national and international laws, infrastructure development, support for local operators, and human capacity building.

With his eyes fixed on the horizon, Keyamo set out to reinvent the aviation sector, driven by a singular goal: to make Nigeria a premier aviation destination. He forged unprecedented partnerships with foreign investors, international organizations, and corporations, creating a fertile ground for growth and development.

Keyamo’s passion for air safety and security led him to champion legislation that enshrined international safety standards in Nigerian law. He spearheaded the ratification of 29 international treaties and conventions, paving the way for a safer, more efficient, and more prosperous aviation sector.

Keyamo’s savvy disposition and incisiveness led him to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Boeing Airlines.

This strategic partnership aimed to stimulate the maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) of various facilities, reducing airline operational costs and enhancing capacity growth in aviation maintenance. Keyamo’s goal-getting spirit also ensured Nigeria’s compliance with the Cape Town Convention on dry-leasing of aircraft.

By initiating the documentation of the Practice Direction, he propelled Nigeria’s compliance rating from 49.5% to 70.5%. The subsequent signing of the Administrative Rules governing aircraft repossession further boosted Nigeria’s score to 75.5%. Keyamo’s reconstruction and upgrade of the Borno Airport transformed it into a full-fledged international airport.

Meanwhile, the Arrival Hall at Lagos International Airport’s Wing E was remodelled into an ultra-modern edifice, enhancing passenger satisfaction and connectivity.

Chief Festus Keyamo’s finalization of the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) was a masterstroke that catapulted Nigeria into the global aviation arena. This groundbreaking agreement paved the way for mutually beneficial international air travel arrangements, bolstering Nigeria’s international image and diplomacy.

As a visionary leader, Keyamo’s international travels and engagements were a calculated effort to mainstream Nigeria into the global community. He forged lasting relationships, built trust, and fostered confidence across nations, redefining Nigeria’s narrative and promoting its image.

Keyamo’s approach to nation-building was rooted in an unwavering ideology of trust and patriotism. His dogged determination to drive positive transformation, even in the face of adversity, was inspiring.

With an unshakeable optimism, he envisioned a Nigeria that would stand tall among nations, and he was resolute in his pursuit of sustainable economic growth and development. Through his deliberate actions, Keyamo drove practical reinvention in the aviation sector, demonstrating his mettle as a transformative leader.

Chief Festus Keyamo, a visionary leader, is driven by an unwavering determination to transform Nigeria into a global aviation hub. His proactive strategy is designed to facilitate international trade, commerce, tourism, and hospitality, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Bola Ahmed administration.

Keyamo’s trailblazing approach has unveiled unprecedented horizons in the aviation sector. He spearheaded the construction of a second runway at the Abuja International Airport and the billion-naira NAHCO Export Processing and Packaging Centre, revolutionising cargo export capabilities.

With transparency and accountability as his guiding principles, Keyamo has fostered confidence among aviation investors, financiers, and leaders. His bold decisiveness led to the remarkable recovery of over $120 billion in stolen funds, a testament to his courage and unwavering commitment.

A paragon of discipline and due diligence, Keyamo stands out as a champion of social change, nation-building, and human development. Undaunted by obstacles, he presses forward, driven by an unyielding passion to transform Nigeria.

As a fearless and outspoken leader, Keyamo confronts pressing national issues with unflinching courage. His vision extends far beyond the present, forging a transformative path that will leave an indelible mark on Nigeria’s future.

Like the legendary Nostradamus, Chief Festus Keyamo has shown the uncanny ability to foresee and prepare for the future. His prophetic vision, coupled with his unshakeable determination, has enabled him to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s aviation sector, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and development.

As a master strategist, Keyamo shares Nostradamus’ gift for reading the signs of the times, anticipating challenges, and seizing opportunities.

This unique ability has allowed him to drive innovation and progress in the aviation sector, leaving a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economy and global standing. Under Keyamo’s leadership, Nigeria’s aviation sector is soaring to new heights. With his vision and expertise guiding the way, the sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, innovation, and transformation.

As Keyamo continues to lead the charge, Nigeria’s aviation sector is poised to become a model for excellence, a shining example of the power of visionary leadership and strategic planning.

*Olasanmi writes from Abuja

