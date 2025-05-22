Keyamo Tasks African Countries To Prioritize Infrastructure

Share

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has urged the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) member states to prioritize aviation infrastructure development and create a conducive environment to attract investments.

Speaking at the 4th Council of Ministers meeting following the 18th BAG Plenary Session in Abuja on Thursday, Keyamo emphasized the need for concerted efforts to improve infrastructure and facilities that ensure safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and sustainable civil aviation across member states.

The meeting, hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), saw participation from all seven BAG countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Gambia, Cape Verde, and Sierra Leone. Keyamo was also elected Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the sub-region in attracting investment, boosting tourism, and promoting sustained growth.

According to him, implementing the recommendations from the 18th Plenary will enhance connectivity within the region.

“If approved, the outcomes will provide coordinated solutions and frameworks to address challenges in air connectivity and accelerate the growth and development of air transport in the sub-region. These successes could serve as models for other African regions,” Keyamo assured.

Ambassador Alhaji Fanday Turay, Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone and immediate past Chairman of BAG, praised Nigeria’s efforts in improving air safety within the sub-region.

He commended the achievements of BAG’s institutions, including BAGASOO and BAGAIA, in enhancing aviation safety and security.

On behalf of the Sierra Leone government, Turay reaffirmed commitment to implementing the BAG agreement and achieving a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in the region.

Delivering the keynote address on “Strengthening Regional Connectivity Through Collaborative Partnerships,” former Minister of Aviation Mallam Isa Yuguda stressed that regional air connectivity is essential, not a luxury.

“Our joint commitment, innovative policies, and harmonized regulations are vital to improving air transport and unlocking broader economic potential for West Africa and Africa as a whole,” Yuguda said.

He noted the region’s strength lies in unity, cautioning that no country can achieve progress in isolation. Despite abundant potential, the sub-region suffers from limited and fragmented air connectivity, hindered by inconsistent policies, poor infrastructure, and inadequate political commitment.

Yuguda expressed concern that over 60% of intra-African air travel relies on non-African transit points, draining resources and limiting growth within Africa.

He highlighted resource imbalances among BAG member states, where some countries can invest in aviation while others struggle to maintain basic services. This disparity results in fewer flights, longer travel times, higher costs, and frustration for travelers.

“Now is the time to move beyond aspirations and translate commitments into measurable outcomes. Collaboration must be prioritized as a strategic necessity,” Yuguda urged.

He called for alignment of operational frameworks, harmonization of regulations, and support for liberalized access through initiatives like SAATM.

“Regional organizations, civil aviation authorities, and airlines must collaborate, not compete, to build a cohesive air transport system that benefits all,” he concluded.

Share