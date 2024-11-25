Keyamo Speaks On Oyedepo Private Airstrips

Share

Following calls by the House of Representatives to revoke airstrip licenses issued to certain individuals and private organizations, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has clarified the issue.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Keyamo noted that there was no way the private plane of privileged Nigerians, including the Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Bible Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, could leave the country directly from their airstrips without first securing clearance from appropriate authorities.

It would be recalled that whilst citing security reasons, the House called for an immediate suspension of new airstrip licenses for individuals and organizations.

However, Keyamo pressed that there was no way a plane or drone, even if it belonged to the military, could leave or come into the country without first getting a nod from the agency.

Keyamo also noted that the country have more than 40 airstrips, 23 for the federal airport, and 9 for the state airport.

READ ALSO

When asked if the airstrip of Oyedepo also passed through the same due process, Keyamo acknowledged.

“Oh yes, absolutely. That’s no problem. They were only concerned about the fact that they thought that somebody can take off from a private airstrip and fly out of Nigeria or fly into Nigeria. It is not possible.

“You must land in an international airport first. Then the Customs, immigration and NDLEA will process you before you take off from there to your private airstrip.

“If you are also flying out, you must land at an international airport. You will go through Customs, immigration and all the normal process before flying out.

“So nobody uses an airstrip for any such purpose without seeking clearance. At every point in time, the authorities must approve.”

Share

Please follow and like us: