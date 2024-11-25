Keyamo Speaks On Harassment Of Nigerians At Airport

Share

Festus Keyamo, The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Sunday said the ministry has laid a complaint to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over the harassment some Nigerians face at the hands of some security operatives placed at various airports in Nigeria.

Keyamo, who made this disclosure in an interview said he gets a lot of reports in recent times about the misbehaviours of some of the security operatives at the airports.

The Minister who noted that the action wasn’t from the aviation ministry said he had approached the NSA to address them because he is concerned about the harassment of passengers.

He further disclosed that the NSA has acquired about 1,000 body cameras for security agencies for better monitoring of activities at the airports.

“We have complained to the National Security Adviser on this because we are concerned about the harassment of Nigerians.

“Take note, it is not aviation, it is not Keyamo, I see people tagging me all the time, ‘somebody just asked for a bribe from me’, but it is somebody from another agency.

“They tag me all the time, it is not me, it is not aviation. We have to complain to the office of the national security adviser who is doing a lot on this.”

