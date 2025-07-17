Keyamo Slams Atiku Over Defection Timing

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, criticized former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday for the timing of his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post on his official X handle, Keyamo condemned Atiku’s decision to resign barely a day after the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of attempting to divert national attention during a period of mourning.

The minister also raised legal and ethical concerns about Atiku’s continued use of the Nigerian Coat of Arms in his private communications.

He warned that such usage borders on impersonation, stressing his duty as a cabinet member and a member of the Inner Bar to protect the laws and constitution.

“Your Excellency, whilst I acknowledge that it is within your constitutional right to change political parties at any time you may wish, releasing your letter of resignation from the PDP during this week of the mourning of our immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, is clearly an attempt to draw the spotlight away from such a solemn occasion and direct it on yourself.

“With the greatest respect to you, this clearly demonstrates that your obsession with your perennial Presidential ambition knows no sympathy or empathy.

“It is both morally and legally wrong to continue to use the Coat of Arms of the Federal Government in your private or political communications when you stopped being a functionary of the Federal Government more than 18 years ago,” he stated, citing Section 6 of the Flag and Coat of Arms Act, Cap. F30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.